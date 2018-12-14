RCA/Republic/Bruce Springsteen

Despite what all the year-end top album lists might suggest, there’s still new music left to be released in 2018. This week, for instance, was filled with a surprising amount of anticipated releases.

There’s Zayn’s new album, the wait for which has frustrated fans since they know that it’s actually been done for some time now. There’s also the soundtrack for Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show, which is a unique experience in a discography that’s already full of those. Lastly, there’s the Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse soundtrack, which is just the latest great movie soundtrack in a year that’s had plenty of them.

Well, “lastly” was the wrong word, because there’s more stuff to enjoy beyond that, so check out the best of this week’s new music releases below.

Zayn — Icarus Falls

The former One Direction member’s new album took longer than expected to drop, but it’s finally here. You wanted Zayn, and now you got plenty of him: Icarus Falls is an astounding 27 tracks long.

Bruce Springsteen — Springsteen On Broadway

First Springsteen On Broadway was a live show, and now it’s entering its final forms: Netflix special and soundtrack album. The show is a personal and raw look at the life of one of rock’s enduring icons, and worth consuming in every medium available.

Vic Mensa — Hooligans EP

Mensa has had a relatively quiet 2018, but at the tail end of it, he’s back with a fresh new release. On it, he proves he’s not afraid to try some new things, as shown on experimental singles like “Reverse,” “Metaphysical,” and “Empathy.”