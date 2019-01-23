Getty Image

With Ski Mask The Slump God rising in popularity and XXXtentacion fans clamoring for whatever posthumous material from the late, South Florida rapper they can get their hands on, the timing on their group Members Only’s new compilation release couldn’t be better. Containing some of the controversial XXXtentacion’s final verses, Members Only, Vol. 4 also coincides with what would have been his 21st birthday. Check it out below.

Clocking in at 24 tracks, Vol. 4 is littered with verses from XXXtentacion’s last few sessions as well as a pair of signature, high-energy appearances from Ski Mask, but is mostly a showcase of the other talent from their South Florida-based crew. The majority of the tracks feature verses from group members Bass Santana, Cooliecut, Craig Xen, Flyboy Tarantino, Kid Trunks, and Robb Banks, among others, with Craig, Killstation, Trunks, and Ski Mask all receiving solo cuts. XXXTentacion makes an appearance on his own solo track, “Sauce!,” while the beats — produced by rising stars like

Astroboy, Bass Santana, and Chasethemoney — run the typical gamut of Soundcloud-friendly, low-fi sounds that made the group’s members and acquaintances fan favorites outside of the app.

While the main draw for many fans will undoubtedly be checking out the newly released XXXTentacion verses, Members Only, Vol. 4 is also well worth a listen for any listener looking for more of the punkish, emo-inspired rap that made the controversial rapper a star.