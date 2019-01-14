Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

When it comes to hip-hop’s enduring, endearing appeal to the masses, so much is built on nostalgia. Lyrical references often mine the idyll of adolescence, the recognition of pop cultural references from movies, sports, and other ephemera, and perhaps most importantly, musical cues from hip-hop’s own extensive heritage, from R&B and disco classics to the masterworks of the genre itself.

Ski Mask The Slump God’s appeal is built on a different kind of nostalgia, tapping into something more generational. The 2018 XXL Freshman litters his verses with references to anime, cartoons like Danny Phantom and Spongebob, and video games. He’s also a fan of crude, absurdist humor that seems less designed to appeal to a generation raised of the eccentricity of Youtube and social media memes than born of it. It’s not for everybody, but in a way, it is.

Ski Mask — born Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne at the tail end of the ’90s — is a product of a generation raised to overshare. 22-year-olds like him sling their innermost thoughts, no matter how dark or gross or tender or strange, into the ether, where other young adults pick up on the barest threads of relatability. They begin to identify with the absurdity of shared experiences and even more memes are born. There’s no such thing as too much, and recognizing this “throw everything at the wall and see what sticks” mentality is the key understanding just why Ski Mask The Slump God might be one of the biggest voices of his generation.

Watching his performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles — or rather, watching the crowd’s reaction to it — I came to understand how much his approach, from his personality to his blown-out, temper tantrum reckless flow, resonated with the audience. Watching nearly 20,000 teens and young adults recite his high-speed bars — think Twista or Busta Rhymes at their most caffeinated, possibly in a race to see which of them could recite their verses the fastest — word-for-word, despite their velocity, woke me up to his charm and the awareness that his fans love him precisely because he’s so willing to be bizarre on record.