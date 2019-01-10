A New Album Featuring Previously Unreleased XXXtentacion Music Will Be Released On His Birthday

In December, the rapper XXXtentacion’s posthumously released album Skins debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his second number one of the year. This came months after the 20-year-old rapper was gunned down outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield, Florida. His death spelled a tragic end to a troubling and brief sojourn in the public eye that included accusations of domestic abuse, a long of rap sheet of a juvenile criminal history, and generally unsettling behavior.

On Thursday, Members Only — the collective of South Florida rappers which X was a prominent member — announced the forthcoming release of Members Only Vol. 4. In addition to new music from fellow collective members Craig Xen and Kid Trunks, the new album will feature unreleased music from X himself.

The project was teased in a video posted to X’s Instagram. The short clip features a snippet of a song in which you can hear X’s distinct voice. The project is set to be released on January 23, which would have been X’s 21st birthday. That same day, Trunks and Xen will kick off their 22-city, “Members Only V.S. The World” North American tour in at The Observatory Santa Ana, California.

