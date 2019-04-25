Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dallas, Texas rapper Yella Beezy may be recovering from gunshot wounds after surviving a drive-by in October, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting “Bacc At It Again” in his latest video featuring Atlanta trap legends Quavo and Gucci Mane. As far as what the titular “it” is, take a look at those two guests and take a wild guess what Yella Beezy might be “bacc” up to.

In the video for the bouncy, Quay Global-produced single, the three rappers take over a trap house and turn its interior into a colorful, futuristic-looking club, complete with a squad of models and neon lights everywhere. While Beezy counts up money, the ladies stir of pots of you-know-what and strut around in impressive, high-fashion looks more appropriate to a Paris runway than an abandoned house in Dallas. Comedian and aspiring rapper DC Young Fly also makes a cameo appearance just before Gucci Mane delivers the song’s strongest verse, somehow rhyming “oil” with “reporter” and “Florida.” That Atlanta accent is a rapper’s best friend.

It’s interesting that Yella Beezy choose to start 2019 with a fresh single in “Bacc At It Again” rather than promoting any of the tracks from his November 2018 mixtape Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc. The shift may indicate a focus on a new project for 2019 the Texas rapper would rather put his attention behind. If you haven’t heard Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc, which features Lil Baby, Tokyo Jetz, and YG, you can check it out here.