Getty Image

Compton rapper YG was one of the many, many hip-hop figures who tried to honor the late, great Nipsey Hussle in some way this past week, delaying the release of his surprise album out of respect for his friend and collaborator. This weekend, he plans to honor Nipsey with the ultimate turn-up in the desert at his 4 Hunnid Coachella afterparty with DJs Vision, Sean G and Drewbyrd of Shabaaaa Sound System.

Sponsored by Select CBD, the afterparty will cap YG’s triumphant headlining debut at Coachella’s Sahara stage then rock the HITS Desert Horse Park from 10 PM to 4 AM for the rest of Sunday night — and early Monday morning. The event is 21 and over and open to the public. Earlybird tickets are available for $32.00 here.

4 Hunnid

YG, who worked with Nipsey on last year’s Victory Lap on the single “Last Time That I Checc’d,” also released his own album in 2018, Stay Dangerous, which also borrowed its title from a lyric on Nipsey’s debut. Their alliance may have surprised some observers given their opposite gang ties — Nipsey was a member of Hyde Park’s Rollin 60 Neighborhood Crips, while YG claims Compton’s Tree Top Piru Blood set — but their brotherhood was tried and true as Nipsey helped YG learn the rap game. Incidentally, Nipsey’s death also united the majority of LA’s street gangs in a city-wide truce and unity meeting, which culminated in a peaceful gathering honoring the fallen hometown hero at his Marathon store Friday afternoon.