82nd Academy Award Winners

The 82nd Academy Awards were announced during a live broadcast from the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, CA tonight.
This list will be continually updated with the latest winners as the event progresses.
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Matt Damon in “Invictus”
- Woody Harrelson in “The Messenger”
- Christopher Plummer in “The Last Station”
- Stanley Tucci in “The Lovely Bones”
- Christoph Waltz in “Inglourious Basterds” — WINNER
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Penélope Cruz in “Nine”
- Vera Farmiga in “Up in the Air”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal in “Crazy Heart”
- Anna Kendrick in “Up in the Air”
- Mo”Nique in “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire” – WINNER
Animated Feature Film
- “Coraline” Henry Selick
- “Fantastic Mr. Fox” Wes Anderson
- “The Princess and the Frog” John Musker and Ron Clements
- “The Secret of Kells” Tomm Moore
- “Up” Pete Docter — Winner
Art Direction
- “Avatar” Art Direction: Rick Carter and Robert Stromberg; Set Decoration: Kim Sinclair – WINNER
- “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” Art Direction: Dave Warren and Anastasia Masaro; Set Decoration: Caroline Smith
- “Nine” Art Direction: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
- “Sherlock Holmes” Art Direction: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- “The Young Victoria” Art Direction: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Maggie Gray
Cinematography
- “Avatar” Mauro Fiore – WINNER
- “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” Bruno Delbonnel
- “The Hurt Locker” Barry Ackroyd
- “Inglourious Basterds” Robert Richardson
- “The White Ribbon” Christian Berger
Costume Design
- “Bright Star” Janet Patterson
- “Coco before Chanel” Catherine Leterrier
- “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” Monique Prudhomme
- “Nine” Colleen Atwood
- “The Young Victoria” Sandy Powell – WINNER
Documentary (Feature)
- “Burma VJ” Anders Østergaard and Lise Lense-Møller
- “The Cove” Nominees to be determined – WINNER
- “Food, Inc.” Robert Kenner and Elise Pearlstein
- “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers” Judith Ehrlich and Rick Goldsmith
- “Which Way Home” Rebecca Cammisa
Documentary (Short Subject)
- “China”s Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province” Jon Alpert and Matthew O”Neill
- “The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner” Daniel Junge and Henry Ansbacher
- “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant” Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
- “Music by Prudence” Roger Ross Williams and Elinor Burkett – WINNER
- “Rabbit à la Berlin” Bartek Konopka and Anna Wydra
Film Editing
- “Avatar” Stephen Rivkin, John Refoua and James Cameron
- “District 9” Julian Clarke
- “The Hurt Locker” Bob Murawski and Chris Innis – WINNER
- “Inglourious Basterds” Sally Menke
- “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire” Joe Klotz
Foreign Language Film
- “Ajami” Israel
- “El Secreto de Sus Ojos” Argentina – WINNER
- “The Milk of Sorrow” Peru
- “Un Prophète” France
- “The White Ribbon” Germany
Makeup
- “Il Divo” Aldo Signoretti and Vittorio Sodano
- “Star Trek” Barney Burman, Mindy Hall and Joel Harlow – WINNER
- “The Young Victoria” Jon Henry Gordon and Jenny Shircore
Music (Original Score)
- “Avatar” James Horner
- “Fantastic Mr. Fox” Alexandre Desplat
- “The Hurt Locker” Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders
- “Sherlock Holmes” Hans Zimmer
- “Up” Michael Giacchino – WINNER
Music (Original Song)
- “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog” Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
- “Down in New Orleans” from “The Princess and the Frog” Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
- “Loin de Paname” from “Paris 36” Music by Reinhardt Wagner Lyric by Frank Thomas
- “Take It All” from “Nine” Music and Lyric by Maury Yeston
- “The Weary Kind (Theme from Crazy Heart)” from “Crazy Heart” Music and Lyric by Ryan Bingham and T Bone Burnett — WINNER
Short Film (Animated)
- “French Roast” Fabrice O. Joubert
- “Granny O”Grimm”s Sleeping Beauty” Nicky Phelan and Darragh O”Connell
- “The Lady and the Reaper (La Dama y la Muerte)” Javier Recio Gracia
- “Logorama” Nicolas Schmerkin – WINNER
- “A Matter of Loaf and Death” Nick Park
Short Film (Live Action)
- “The Door” Juanita Wilson and James Flynn
- “Instead of Abracadabra” Patrik Eklund and Mathias Fjellström
- “Kavi” Gregg Helvey
- “Miracle Fish” Luke Doolan and Drew Bailey
- “The New Tenants” Joachim Back and Tivi Magnusson – WINNNER
Sound Editing
- “Avatar” Christopher Boyes and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
- “The Hurt Locker” Paul N.J. Ottosson – WINNER
- “Inglourious Basterds” Wylie Stateman
- “Star Trek” Mark Stoeckinger and Alan Rankin
- “Up” Michael Silvers and Tom Myers
Sound Mixing
- “Avatar” Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson and Tony Johnson
- “The Hurt Locker” Paul N.J. Ottosson and Ray Beckett – WINNER
- “Inglourious Basterds” Michael Minkler, Tony Lamberti and Mark Ulano
- “Star Trek” Anna Behlmer, Andy Nelson and Peter J. Devlin
- “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers and Geoffrey Patterson
Visual Effects
- “Avatar” Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham and Andrew R. Jones – WINNER
- “District 9” Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers, Robert Habros and Matt Aitken
- “Star Trek” Roger Guyett, Russell Earl, Paul Kavanagh and Burt Dalton
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- “District 9” Written by Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell
- “An Education” Screenplay by Nick Hornby
- “In the Loop” Screenplay by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche
- “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire” Screenplay by Geoffrey Fletcher – WINNER
- “Up in the Air” Screenplay by Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- “The Hurt Locker” Written by Mark Boal – WINNER
- “Inglourious Basterds” Written by Quentin Tarantino
- “The Messenger” Written by Alessandro Camon & Oren Moverman
- “A Serious Man” Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
- “Up” Screenplay by Bob Peterson, Pete Docter, Story by Pete Docter, Bob Peterson, Tom McCarthy
Actress in a Leading Role
- Sandra Bullock in “The Blind Side” – WINNER
- Helen Mirren in “The Last Station”
- Carey Mulligan in “An Education”
- Gabourey Sidibe in “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire”
- Meryl Streep in “Julie & Julia”
Actor in a Leading Role
- Jeff Bridges in “Crazy Heart” – WINNER
- George Clooney in “Up in the Air”
- Colin Firth in “A Single Man”
- Morgan Freeman in “Invictus”
- Jeremy Renner in “The Hurt Locker”
Directing
- “Avatar” James Cameron
- “The Hurt Locker” Kathryn Bigelow – WINNER
- “Inglourious Basterds” Quentin Tarantino
- “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire” Lee Daniels
- “Up in the Air” Jason Reitman
Best Picture
- “Avatar” James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
- “The Blind Side” Gil Netter, Andrew A. Kosgove and Broderick Johnson, Producers
- “District 9” Peter Jackson and Carolynne Cunningham, Producers
- “An Education” Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey, Producers
- “The Hurt Locker” Kathryn Bigelow, Mark Boal, Greg Shapiro and Nicholas Chartier, Producers – WINNER
- “Inglourious Basterds” Lawrence Bender, Producer
- “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire” Lee Daniels, Sarah Siegel-Magness and Gary Magness, Producers
- “A Serious Man” Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Producers
- “Up” Jonas Rivera, Producer
- “Up in the Air” Daniel Dubiecki, Ivan Reitman and Jason Reitman, Producers
