Big Boi signs to Def Jam for forthcoming solo album

03.22.10 8 years ago

Big Boi, one half of famed hip-pop duo Outkast, has signed a solo album deal with Def Jam Records.

The rapper declared that “Ink is on paper” with the major label via Twitter over the weekend. He has long been at work on his second solo set “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty,” which was included among HitFix’s top 25 most anticipated album releases this year.

His partner in Outkast Andre 3000 has been working on a solo set too, but also took time out to help on recording at least one song with Big Boi, “Royal Flush,” with Raekwon. Other big name hip-hop and R&B artists like Jamie Foxx, breakout singer B.o.B. (Bobby Ray), Gucci Mane, T.I. and beyond.

Outkast and Big Boi/Andre 3000’s double disc effort “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” were previously issued out on LaFace/Zomba. It’s hoped that once both artists release their solo albums, they’ll be back at work together to release their first Outkast set since 2006’s “Idlewild.”

Def Jam has been pretty busy with announcements in the past couple days: as previously reported, they have their hands full fielding the cancellation of Mariah Carey’s “Angels Advocate” record.

