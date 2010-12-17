‘Carlos’ and ‘Social Network’ lead Film Comment’s 2010 poll

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced Film Comment’s 2010 year-end poll results and “Carlos,” “The Social Network” and “White Material” finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Other potential awards contenders to make the top 20 were “The Ghost Writer” (#4), “Winter’s Bone” (#6), “Inside Job” (#7), “Toy Story 3” (#12), “Another Year” (#14), “The Kids Are All Right” (#16). More prominent Oscar players such as “Black Swan” (#24), “Inception” (#30), “True Grit” (#42) and “The King’s Speech” (#44) finished much further down the list.
Complied from over 100 journalists, critics, film historians, professors and filmmakers, the annual poll is considered one of the more prestigious end of year lists in the cineaste community including LA Times critic Kenneth Turan, New York Magazine’s David Edelstein, Cal Arts professor and indie filmmaker Tom Anderson, director Paul Schrader and Andrew Sarris among others.
One of the most striking aspect of the list is that Polanski’s “Ghost Writer” not just made the top 10, but came in at no. 4 which seems to indicate it will make a lot of top 10’s (it made mine). Strangely, hardly any awards push has been minimal by distributor Summit Entertainment. Did the “Hurt Locker” studio make a mistake not getting behind “Writer” full force? Additionally, “Winter’s Bone” strong showing also indicates many to 10 lists to come and not only is leading lady Jennifer Lawrence looking like a nominee, but the film is trending that way as well. That’s a scenario many, including myself, thought inconceivable a few months ago.
Here is the entire top 50 list.
1. Carlos
2. The Social Network
3. White Material
4. The Ghost Writer
5. A Prophet
6. Winter”s Bone
7. Inside Job
8. Wild Grass
9. Everyone Else
10. Greenberg
11. Mother
12. Toy Story 3
13. Eccentricities of a Blonde-haired Girl
14. Another Year
15. The Strange Case of Angelica
16. The Kids Are All Right
17. Shutter Island
18. Around a Small Mountain
19. Our Beloved Month of August
20. Ne change rien
21. Dogtooth
22. I Am Love
23. Sweetgrass
24. Black Swan
25. The Father of My Children
26. Boxing Gym
27. Secret Sunshine
28. Bluebeard
29. Enter the Void
30. Inception
31. Alamar
32. The Oath
33. Exit Through the Gift Shop
34. World on a Wire
35. Animal Kingdom
36. Vincere
37. Daddy Longlegs
38. Lourdes
39. Life During Wartime
40. Fish Tank
41. Please Give
42. True Grit
43. Lebanon
44. The King”s Speech
45. I Love You Phillip Morris
46. Last Train Home
47. Blue Valentine
48. Hadewijch
49. The Anchorage
50. Henri-Georges Clouzot”s Inferno
