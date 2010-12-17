‘Carlos’ and ‘Social Network’ lead Film Comment’s 2010 poll

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced Film Comment’s 2010 year-end poll results and “Carlos,” “The Social Network” and “White Material” finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.



Other potential awards contenders to make the top 20 were “The Ghost Writer” (#4), “Winter’s Bone” (#6), “Inside Job” (#7), “Toy Story 3” (#12), “Another Year” (#14), “The Kids Are All Right” (#16). More prominent Oscar players such as “Black Swan” (#24), “Inception” (#30), “True Grit” (#42) and “The King’s Speech” (#44) finished much further down the list.

Complied from over 100 journalists, critics, film historians, professors and filmmakers, the annual poll is considered one of the more prestigious end of year lists in the cineaste community including LA Times critic Kenneth Turan, New York Magazine’s David Edelstein, Cal Arts professor and indie filmmaker Tom Anderson, director Paul Schrader and Andrew Sarris among others.

One of the most striking aspect of the list is that Polanski’s “Ghost Writer” not just made the top 10, but came in at no. 4 which seems to indicate it will make a lot of top 10’s (it made mine). Strangely, hardly any awards push has been minimal by distributor Summit Entertainment. Did the “Hurt Locker” studio make a mistake not getting behind “Writer” full force? Additionally, “Winter’s Bone” strong showing also indicates many to 10 lists to come and not only is leading lady Jennifer Lawrence looking like a nominee, but the film is trending that way as well. That’s a scenario many, including myself, thought inconceivable a few months ago.

Here is the entire top 50 list.

1. Carlos

2. The Social Network

3. White Material

4. The Ghost Writer

5. A Prophet

6. Winter”s Bone

7. Inside Job

8. Wild Grass

9. Everyone Else

10. Greenberg

11. Mother

12. Toy Story 3

13. Eccentricities of a Blonde-haired Girl

14. Another Year

15. The Strange Case of Angelica

16. The Kids Are All Right

17. Shutter Island

18. Around a Small Mountain

19. Our Beloved Month of August

20. Ne change rien

21. Dogtooth

22. I Am Love

23. Sweetgrass

24. Black Swan

25. The Father of My Children

26. Boxing Gym

27. Secret Sunshine

28. Bluebeard

29. Enter the Void

30. Inception

31. Alamar

32. The Oath

33. Exit Through the Gift Shop

34. World on a Wire

35. Animal Kingdom

36. Vincere

37. Daddy Longlegs

38. Lourdes

39. Life During Wartime

40. Fish Tank

41. Please Give

42. True Grit

43. Lebanon

44. The King”s Speech

45. I Love You Phillip Morris

46. Last Train Home

47. Blue Valentine

48. Hadewijch

49. The Anchorage

50. Henri-Georges Clouzot”s Inferno

