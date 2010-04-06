CMT Award Nominations: Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland lead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum and Sugarland each are up for four CMT Music Awards.

Six other country music acts received three nominations apiece. CMT announced eight nominees in most categories Monday and fans can vote at the network’s Web site until May 3 to narrow each to four finalists. Voting for a winner in all categories except video of the year will start May 11.

The finalists for video of the year, which includes 10 nominees, will be announced at the start of the June 9 awards show and fans will vote by text message.

Aldean’s “The Truth” and Lady A’s “Need You Now” are up for video of the year along with cuts from Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band.

