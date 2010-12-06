Drake, Fergie, La Roux, Avril heading to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

12.06.10 8 years ago

Ryan Seacrest will have a couple friends on hand to ring in “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” this year. Fergie and Jenny McCarthy are on slate to co-host the Dick Clark production, with acts like Drake, Avril Lavigne, La Roux, Ne-Yo, Train, Jennifer Hudson and others scheduled to perform and appear.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacres 2011” will run for about three-and-a-half hours over NYE (and early-morning New Year’s Day). This will mark the sixth year the “American Idol” host will helm the variety show; he’ll be holding down the fort in New York with McCarthy while Fergie will play hostess in taped segments from Los Angeles.

Mike Posner, Willow Smith, Jason DeRulo, Natasha Bedingfield and Far East Movement are also scheduled for the celebration.

The Black Eyed Peas singer co-hosted four other “Rockin'” NYE shows before.

