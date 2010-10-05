Surprise: Emma Stone will play Gwen Stacy in ‘Spider-Man’

Â Sony Pictures announced that Emma Stone will star alongside Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb’s reboot of “Spider-Man.” Â Stone, who is currently appearing in the comedy hit “Easy A,” will play play Gwen Stacy, one of Peter Parker’s main love interests in the classic Marvel comic book.
In a statement, Webb noted, “The chemistry between Andrew and Emma was stunning and made Emma the clear choice. Â At the heart of the story of Peter Parker is not only the amazing Spider-Man, but also an ordinary teenager who is wondering what he has to do to get the girl. Â Andrew and Emma will bring everything audiences expect to these roles, but also make them their own. Much to my surprise, it was fun to find out that our choice for Gwen (Emma) is also a natural blonde.â€
Â
Most fans first think of redheaded Mary Jane Watson as Peter Parker’s love interest. Â Kirsten Dunst, in fact, died her hair red to play the role in Sam Raimi’s first three “Spider-Man” films. Â However, in “Spider-Man” comic book lore, Stacy was known as Parker’s “first love” and was killed early on in the series by the Green Goblin. Â It’s unclear whether this means the Goblin will be the main villain in the new feature.Â Stacy, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, was previously featured in a secondary storyline in “Spider-Man 3.”Â
Â
Stone is best known for her roles in “Superbad” and “The House Bunny.” Â The 21-year-old has a busy 2011 ahead of her as she’s appearing “Crazy, Stupid, Love” alongside Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling and in “The Help.” She also has a small role in the comedy “Friends with Benefits” and will voice a role in DreamWorks Animation’s comedy “The Croods.”
Â
Production on the new “Spider-Man,” also known as “Spider-Man 4,” is expected to begin early next year for a July 3, 2012 release.
Hrm, I thought she would have made a great Mary-Jane. Mah well, I’m pretty sure they know what they’re doing… right?
recaptcha: Nymphe shospai
Holy sh.. I didn’t even realize she was playing Gwen until I read the user comment. I just assumed it was MJ, because she would have been great as MJ. But she’s great period, so I’m still looking forward to it more because of her. BUT, I am still pissed that they scrapped Spider-Man 4.
Dear wirters of spiderman it seems like in the next sipderman movie Emma Stone as the chemistry for spdierman as the hero get tthe girl of his dreams ,but really the gobin stories for sipderman is really and truly done. If viewers had saw Sipdierman 3 which cleary describes how and when the goblin son is the best friend of spiderman and he then help kill the Sandman and Vemon which was two villians in last series of the movie.In the comic book series there was the lizard as the teacher of Sipderman so now as the villan should be for the movie the lizard which was one of his hardest villan in the comic book series because the radioactive lizard he was messing with trying to make back his arm grow back so lets put the spiderman aganist lizard as the villan . Andrew Garfield as sipderman he might fit that character as Peter Parker but really the question now as the villian for spiderman should be the lizard and Green Goblin should helping lizard.
ALL FANS OF SPIDERMQAN READ YOUR COMIC AND THAT INCLDUES ANY HERO MADE BY EITHER MARVEL OR DC AND STILL WATCH ANY HERO CARTOON THAT WAS EVER MADE BECAUSE IT WILL BE A MOVIE ONE DAY YOU JUST MAY HAVE THE MIND TO REMASKE THAT SERIES WHICH YOU SHOULD WATCH STILL
Dear writers of Spiderman it seems in the next Spiderman movie seems like in the next Emma Stone as the chemistry girls for the next Spiderman movie. If you guys are going to remake the movie donâ€™t put goblin as main villain but the just casts him there but cast a villain from ant type comic series or movie or shows about Spiderman as since viewers had saw Spiderman 3 is really the villains and hero excepts which clearly the last actor that play as the goblin and Spiderman which clearly describes how the main hero Spiderman did save the world but also in last Spiderman movie how the Green Goblin and the actor of the goblin die by helping Spiderman kills the Sandman and Venom . In the next Spiderman movie the lizard should be or any villain that still in the comic book, shows or movies. I think the goblin should help any villain that writers choose but the lizard should be the main villain in this story because the he is one of his hardest villains in the comic books series because he is scientist and his teacher at Spiderman in any series of the Spiderman the villain are hardest for the hero.
The lizard is scientist and his teacher in the comic books series, but as a villain he became a lizard by studying his pet lizard. The lizard is scientist and his teacher in the comic books series; also he had a family which was a son and wife as in comic books series. One day while he still the teacher of Spiderman series studying his pet lizard he saw his lizard grow back it cuts and his arm was destroy and put a needle to get a Ensamples put under a microphones also he puts a sample of his body parts he then compare it to a microphones ,and took that liquid from the lizard and put it on his arm that was cut off. He made a liquid just in case he to a lizard he made a cleansing water that he had to drink for him that turn him into a lizard. He use a radioactive gun that is made in labs that he study or use in times turn him back to human any time that he turn into a lizard. That day he turns into a lizard he was bike peopling and those people had turn into a lizard, Spiderman had stop and use the cleansing liquid that teacher use. Teacher did not know it will change people when bit into a lizard or and group of lizards could change and talk just like humans. The liquid could be use a bomb to change any thing back into a normal lizard or humans. Teacher just realize the liquid that it could cure any diseases or cuts in any war will be save that day by stop the teacher .
umm. . . your spell checker is working, but your use of the word “died” instead of “dyed” just made me forget what i was reading. Had to giggle, and then got over myself. . . thanks for the info!