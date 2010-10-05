Surprise: Emma Stone will play Gwen Stacy in ‘Spider-Man’

Â Sony Pictures announced that Emma Stone will star alongside Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb’s reboot of “Spider-Man.” Â Stone, who is currently appearing in the comedy hit “Easy A,” will play play Gwen Stacy, one of Peter Parker’s main love interests in the classic Marvel comic book.

In a statement, Webb noted, “The chemistry between Andrew and Emma was stunning and made Emma the clear choice. Â At the heart of the story of Peter Parker is not only the amazing Spider-Man, but also an ordinary teenager who is wondering what he has to do to get the girl. Â Andrew and Emma will bring everything audiences expect to these roles, but also make them their own. Much to my surprise, it was fun to find out that our choice for Gwen (Emma) is also a natural blonde.â€

Most fans first think of redheaded Mary Jane Watson as Peter Parker’s love interest. Â Kirsten Dunst, in fact, died her hair red to play the role in Sam Raimi’s first three “Spider-Man” films. Â However, in “Spider-Man” comic book lore, Stacy was known as Parker’s “first love” and was killed early on in the series by the Green Goblin. Â It’s unclear whether this means the Goblin will be the main villain in the new feature.Â Stacy, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, was previously featured in a secondary storyline in “Spider-Man 3.”Â

Stone is best known for her roles in “Superbad” and “The House Bunny.” Â The 21-year-old has a busy 2011 ahead of her as she’s appearing “Crazy, Stupid, Love” alongside Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling and in “The Help.” She also has a small role in the comedy “Friends with Benefits” and will voice a role in DreamWorks Animation’s comedy “The Croods.”

Production on the new “Spider-Man,” also known as “Spider-Man 4,” is expected to begin early next year for a July 3, 2012 release.