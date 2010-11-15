First Look: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ teaser poster arrives

In advance of a May 2011 release date, Disney has released the first teaser/character poster for the fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, “On Stranger Tides.”

The flick — and the image — puts Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow front-and-center, with a smiling skull of his visage glaring out from the latter. The poster reveals little else aside the date and the fact that it’ll drop in 3-D and in IMAX.

Perhaps its commentary that Sparrow is a mere mortal and will remain so, unless he successfully tracks down the Fountain of Youth. That’s only part of the plot for “Tides”: Sparrow also gets a new love interest in a woman from his past (Penelope Cruz) re-emerges in his life.

“[Sparrow’s] not sure if it’s loveâ€”or if she’s a ruthless con artist who’s using him to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. When she forces him aboard the Queen Anne’s Revenge, the ship of the formidable pirate Blackbeard (Ian McShane), Jack finds himself on an unexpected adventure in which he doesn’t know who to fear more: Blackbeard or the woman from his past,” reads the official one-sheet.



Geoffrey Rush is back as Captain Hector Barbossa, and Kevin R. McNally as Captain Jack’s longtime comrade Joshamee Gibbs. Sam Claflin will play a “stalwart missionary” and Astrid Berges-Frisbey as a mysterious mermaid.



“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” is out May 20, 2011.