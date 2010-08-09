FOX pushes revamped ‘Human Target’ back a week

Fans of “Human Target” will have to wait an extra week for the Friday premiere of the revamped action series.

FOX has announced that “Human Target” will now launch its second season at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, one week after the originally scheduled premiere.

The well-regarded, low-rated summer cop dramedy “The Good Guys” will still premiere in its new time period at 9 p.m. on Fridays on September 24, with FOX currently planning to air last season’s “Human Target” finale on the 24th to lead into the new season.

“Human Target” only started Season Two production last Wednesday and won’t complete principle photography until this weekend. The new premiere date gives the show, which tends to feature extensive effects work, a little extra wiggle room, while also setting up a fall with fewer “Human Target” repeats and interruptions.