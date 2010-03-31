‘Glee’ goes GaGa with ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Bad Romance’ in forthcoming episode

#Lady Gaga
03.31.10 8 years ago

We already knew that “Glee” is going gaga for Madonna, but now they’ve gone gaga for GaGa — Lady GaGa.

The Madge-inspired pop star’s songs “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” are getting a “Glee” cast makeover, according to EW.com, while the cast itself will be made over in GaGa’s image with elaborate costumes on the latter.

Lea Michele, who plays Rachel on the show, will be singing the lead on “Poker Face” but has one of stupider Lady GaGa outfits to don: the Kermit the Frog get-up.

“I saw a picture of the Kermit the Frog Lady Gaga with a Post-It on it that said ‘Lea.” I was like, oh, great. Everyone else has incredible Lady Gaga outfits and I have that one,” Michele told the mag.

Are you going to be watching the first episode of the new “Glee” season? Let us know.

Speaking of “Bad Romance” covers, check out this soulful take on the song by our current music crushes, Lissie.

Follow HitFix”s Katie Hasty on Twitter for more music and movie news at /katieaprincess.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSGleeglee bad romanceglee poker faceLADY GAGAlady gaga gleeLissielissie bad romance

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP