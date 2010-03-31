‘Glee’ goes GaGa with ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Bad Romance’ in forthcoming episode

We already knew that “Glee” is going gaga for Madonna, but now they’ve gone gaga for GaGa — Lady GaGa.

The Madge-inspired pop star’s songs “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” are getting a “Glee” cast makeover, according to EW.com, while the cast itself will be made over in GaGa’s image with elaborate costumes on the latter.

Lea Michele, who plays Rachel on the show, will be singing the lead on “Poker Face” but has one of stupider Lady GaGa outfits to don: the Kermit the Frog get-up.

“I saw a picture of the Kermit the Frog Lady Gaga with a Post-It on it that said ‘Lea.” I was like, oh, great. Everyone else has incredible Lady Gaga outfits and I have that one,” Michele told the mag.

