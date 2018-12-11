Unlikely Foes Team Up And Take Up Arms In A New ‘Gotham’ Teaser

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“For the record, this is not how I wanted things to go.” That could apply to almost all best-laid plans in Gotham. The show’s fifth and final season premieres on January 3rd, and FOX has been releasing teasers for the many days Gotham has been cut off from the outside world and left to fend for themselves after Ra’s al Ghul and the Joker-like Jeremiah Valeska blew up all bridges leading into the city. We saw the violent first 21 days, then we saw things get even stranger during days 45 through 151, and now the video above picks up on day 391, during which Penguin and Riddler reluctantly team up with Jim Gordon and Harvey Bullock — we’ve lost count of how many times these characters have tried to kill each other — to defend Gotham.

These scenes will likely be in the premiere episode, as showrunner John Stephens told Den of Geek last October that the premiere starts at the end of the No Man’s Land story arc and then goes back. “We cycle backwards to day 87, three months into No Man’s Land where Jim has created his green zone and wants his reunification. We’re catching up, and for the first nine episodes, we’re always catching up to that first scene we see,” Stephens explained. It’s a lot to fit into one season, which is sadly why we won’t get to see Condiment King get his own ten episode arc.

Fox has also released a set of character posters for the next season. Catwoman now has metal claws on her leather gloves. Shane West — who’s playing Bane — has got a goatee/chinstrap beard combo going on. (Would that be considered a “tactical beard”?) Penguin’s hairstyle is somehow even more wild than usual. And the Joker-like Jeremiah is looking, well, Joker-like in a photo posted by the actor who plays him, with the caption “Joke’s on you, Gotham.”