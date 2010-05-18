James Franco returns to ‘General Hospital’ this summer

Apparently James Franco’s exploration into the world of daytime TV was a successful one, because the Golden Globe-winning actor has decided to return his ABC soap.

The network announced on Tuesday (May 18) that Franco’s bad boy performance artist Franco will be back on “General Hospital” for a summertime run.

“We are so thrilled to welcome James back to ‘General Hospital,'” says Executive Producer Jill Farren Phelps. “We had such a great time with him and are very excited that he decided to return to Port Charles to take care of unfinished business.”

Adds Franco, “Working on ‘General Hospital’ was a great experience. I love the cast, writers, directors and producers. They have become a new family for me. I can”t wait for the work we will do this summer.”

Franco’s return to “General Hospital” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.

ABC teases the summer storyline thusly, “With Franco”s arrival, the multi-award winning daytime drama kicks off its summer story as the wickedly brilliant Franco take the citizens of Port Charles on a wild ride of mystery, music, murder and mayhem. As the artist continues his obsessive vendetta against Jason (Steve Burton), enemies will be forced to work together, Jason and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will pursue a tangled web of clues Franco has laid out, the hospital will be in peril, and in a chilling climax, the viewing audience will be treated to performance art the likes of which they”ve never seen before.”