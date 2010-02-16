Jimi Hendrix to get his own ‘Rock Band’ video game

02.16.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

From the Department of We Can’t Believe This Doesn’t Exist Already, Jimi Hendrix is finally getting his own guitar-based video game, courtesy of “Rock Band.”

According to the L.A. Times and Billboard, the late guitar god’s sister Janie accidentally revealed that she and Hendrix’s estate will be working with MTV Games/Harmonix on the title, due before the year is out.

This all on the heels of the announcement in December that “Rock Band” was working on another artist-centered title for Green Day, after the success of “The Beatles: Rock Band” in September.

There is no word, yet, which songs will make the cut; Hendrix’s famous covers of tracks like “All Along the Watchtower” and “Hey Joe” could possibly complicate their licensing.

If Harmonix is also developing a game-specific controller replica of Hendrix’s Strats, we look very much forward to playing on them. But just how will the game tell you when to play behind your back, or strum with your teeth?

As previously reported, a new collection of Hendrix tunes, “Valleys of Neptune,” will be released March 9.

