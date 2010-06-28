3Oh!3, Scissor Sisters, The-Dream lead new music release week

After new Drake and Eminem releases yielded huge opening numbers on the charts, things slow down a little this week. There are plenty of nice new titles arriving in stores on Tuesday, June 29, but nothing that will come remotely close to challenging either of these two titles” reign.

3Oh!3, “Streets of Gold” (Photo Finish/Atlantic): Warped tour headliners releases third electro-pop album, which includes duet with Ke$ha, the surprisingly sweet “My First Kiss.”

The-Dream, “Love King” (Radio Killa/Def Jam): One of the top R&B producer/songwriters–one of the mastermind”s behind Rihanna”s “Umbrella” and Beyonce”s “Single Ladies Put a Ring On It”-continues his “Love”-titled albums, following “”Love Hate” and “Love vs. Money.” First single, the title track, stalled at No. 37 on Billboard”s R&B/Hip-Hop chart; second single with “T.I.,” has been followed by third single, “Turnt Out.”

Alejandro Escovedo, “Street Songs of Love” (Fantasy/Concord): Beloved Austin-based roots musician continues a rejuvenating second act. Escovedo shares a manager with the Boss; that”s one reason why Springsteen shows up on the duet, the churning “Faith,” here. Much of the rest of the album deals with the universal search for love.

Oasis, “Time Flies…1994-2009” (Sony): Available as 3 CD/1 DVD set or as a 2-CD set, this collection highlights the 15-year fractious, brilliant career of the Gallagher Bros. and the most popular rock band to ever come out of Manchester, England. Not surprisingly, the set already debuted at No. 1 in the U.K.http://www.hitfix.com/events/oasis-time-flies-1994-2009

Papa Roach, “To Be Loved: The Best of Papa Roach” (El Tonal/DGC/Interscope): Best-of set from Cali rockers released by former label Interscope hits all the high notes, including “Last Resort,” “Lifeline” and previously-unreleased “Just Go (Never Look Back).”

Scissor Sisters, “Night Work” (Downtown/Universal): Glam New York band returns with first album since 2007″s “Ta-Dah.” It scrapped its first attempt, before collaborating with producer Stuart Price on the peppy, upbeat project.

Semi Precious Weapons, “You Love You” (Geffen/Perezcious/Streamline/Cherrytree): New York City quartet releases its first full-length for Interscope, produced by Tony Visconti (David Bowie), and brings its own platinum-blonde, over-the-top version of mass destruction as it heads out on the road to open for Lady GaGa.

Wolf Parade, “Expo 86” (Sub Pop): Indie Montreal rock quartet named its third album after the Vancouver Expo that band leaders Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner visited when they were 10.