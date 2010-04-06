Justin Timberlake about to enter ‘Friends with Benefits’

Want to know why Justin Timberlake has no plans for a new album anytime soon? It might just be because his big screen career is keeping him too busy to get in the studio. The pop superstar has logged significant screen time in films such as “Black Snake Moan,” “Alpha Dog,” “The Love Guru” and “Southland Tales,” but the past year has been much more productive. Timberlake landed the role of Napster founder Sean Parker in David Fincher’s highly anticipated “The Social Network” and is currently shooting the comedy “Bad Teacher” with ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel. Now, it looks like the Grammy-winner will immediately segue into yet another motion picture.

Director Will Gluck has already impressed Screen Gems with his new comedy “Easy A” starring Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes, Cam Gigandet, Thomas Haden Church, Patricia Clarkson, Lisa Kudrow and Stanley Tucci. The Sony Pictures division is so enamored they’ve recruited him to spearhead their new romantic comedy “Friends With Benefits” and Deadline reports Timberlake is coming on board as one of the film’s three leads.

Reportedly, “Benefits” follows a headhunter who recruits a magazine editor (yes, it must be a period piece). Since both are too busy to date, they become casual sex partners with no strings attached. Of course, it all gets way too complicated when Timberlake’s character falls for the girl who is actually dating someone else. Gluck is expected to do a rewrite of Keith Merryman and David Newman’s original script.

No word on when “Benefits” will actually begin production, but it will not occur until this fall at the earliest.