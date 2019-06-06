Getty Image

Earlier this year, Kevin Smith revealed that he’d cast Chris Hemsworth in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which he’s literally been working on since Day One of 2019. Everyone also knows that Smith is as big of a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan as, well, all of his fans are, so it’s always fun to see him nerd-out while meeting a star from the films. And he met a big one this week, as he’s revealed on Instagram. That would be Goose the Cat, played mostly by a cat named “Reggie” in Captain Marvel but clearly a female kitty in the comics. Goose was a driving force of feline-butt mystery and shocked the audience by tearing up Nick Fury’s little world in a few ways. Well, Smith was starstruck.

“FLERKEN ALERT!” Smith captioned the photo before detailing how “[t]his is the 2nd @marvel superstar I’ve met this year and he was equally as cuddly as @chrishemsworth (though Goose purrs louder)!” Smith’s partner in cinematic crime and co-star, Jason Mewes, didn’t look as impressed. In fact, he seemed suspicious of the Tesseract gobbler and for good reason. There’s something that Mewes has in common with Rocket Raccoon, and the similarities may not end there. Regardless, Smith admits that Goose wasn’t impressed to learn about the Mallrats Easter egg buried within Stan Lee’s Captain Marvel cameo. Cats, man.