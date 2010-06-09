Listen: Fiona Apple releases new track, contributes to Margaret Cho album

As we previously reported, Fiona Apple has finally written some new music this year, and though it’s the 826 LA non-profit that benefits from its sale, it is all of us who benefit from its dissemination.

“So Sleepy” is a co-write with frequent collaborator Jon Brion (and lyrics by kids from the program), but The Punch Brothers (bluegrass/string band project of former Nickel Creek-er Chris Thile) also make a prominent showing, with delicate orchestral and roots-tinged arrangements, deftly sweeping Apple’s throaty alto up for the chorus.

She & Him, Edward Sharpe, comedy team Tim & Eric, Cold War Kids and others also recrafted the writing works of 826 LA’s creative kids into honest-to-God songs for compilation “Chickens in Love,” all streaming on the org’s Facebook page.

Apple and Nickel Creek toured together in 2007 for the latter’s farewell tour, and there’s a mean rendition of her singing Ella classic “When I Get Low, I Get High” floating around out there.

Meanwhile, comedienne Margaret Cho invited Apple on to her forthcoming songs disc “Cho Dependent,” out Aug. 24. Tegan and Sara, Andrew Bird, Brendan Benson, Rachael Yamagata, Grant Lee Phillips, Brion, Fiona Apple, Ben Lee and Ani DiFranco are apparently also included as guest contributors. Track “Hey Big Dog,” written by Patty Griffin (!) and Cho, is performed with help from Lee and Apple.

For real. You can hear Cho get pretty with Grant Lee Phillips on “Eat Sh*t and Die,” streaming on her website.