Listen: Weezer, Ween, The Donnas donate unreleased tunes to TargetCancer charity

Weezer, Ween, The Donnas, Dean & Britta (formerly of Luna), Linda Thompson and Cowboy Junkies are among the artists that have contributed previously unreleased tracks to rare cancer research non-profit TargetCancer.

Tracks for The Right Track: Tunes to TargetCancer campaign are sold by pay-what-you-want ($.99 minimum) via righttracktunes.org. Supporters can listen to samples of each song before purchasing.

The Weezer track sounds far, far away from the group’s last “Raditude,” but that doesn’t mean it’s not a nice change of pace. We’re pleased to see Buffalo Tom still around and the Ween groove delivers.

Organizers are also promising live concert events in the future, talent TBD.

TargetCancer “promotes the development of lifesaving treatment protocols for rare cancers” and was founded by music lover Paul Poth, who died last year of hepatobiliary duct cancer.

Here is the current crop of Right Track song contributions:

Weezer- “The Rat Race”

Ween – “DC Won’t Do You No Good”

The Donnas- “Can’t Keep It a Secret”

Cowboy Junkies- “In My Time of Need” (Ryan Adams cover)

Dean and Britta- “International Velvet Theme” (Caledonia Mix)

Buffalo Tom- “Thrown” (Live From Somerville Theater)

Linda Thompson- “Never the Bride”

Mike Viola- “This is Love, This is Life”

Drug Rug- “Coffee In the Morning” (Alternate Version)

The Gravel Pit- “Yellow Light Purple”

Happy Ending- “Through Your Eyes”