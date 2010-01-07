McGregor, Douglas and Fassbender ready for a ‘Knockout’

Gina Carano is getting some help for her big screen debut. Director Steven Soderbergh has cast the mixed martial artist in his new action flick “Knockout” and he’s recruited three impressive actors to give the newcomer some support. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ewan McGregor, the legendary Michael Douglas and “Inglourious Basterds'” Michael Fassbender will join Soderbergh’s latest production to lend a helping hand.

The trade describes the thriller as centering on a female spy (Carano) who works for a Blackwater-esque security firm and is betrayed by one of her teammates. McGregor is on board as the owner of the firm, Fassbender will portray an untrustworthy British agent and Douglas will be an executive in the company who assists Carano’s character in taking the whole mess down.

Dennis Quaid is also in negotiations to join the cast. His role is unclear.

Fassbender is best known for his work in “300,” but appears in the acclaimed indie “Fish Tank” later this month. McGregor’s next two films are “I Love You Philip Morris” and Roman Polanski’s “The Ghost Writer.” Douglas just returned to his Oscar-winning role of Gordon “Greed is Good” Gekko in “Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps.”

Financed by Relativity, “Knockout” will be distributed domestically by Lionsgate. Production is expected to begin in February in several locations across the globe.