Metal band Isis calls it quits

05.19.10 8 years ago

After 13 years together, heavy metal band Isis has called it quits.

In an even-handed missive on the L.A.-based group’s website, the quintet stated:

Simply put, ISIS has done everything we wanted to do, said everything we wanted to say. In the interest of preserving the love we have of this band, for each other, for the music made and for all the people who have continually supported us, it is time to bring it to a close. We’ve seen too many bands push past the point of a dignified death and we all promised one another early on in the life of the band that we would do our best to ensure ISIS would never fall victim to that syndrome.

The band has a tour plotted through June 23 in Montreal, the same city that hosted its first show in 1997, and will be sharing some dates with the Melvins.

The hope, too, to finish an EP, put together material for live releases in the future and “generally doing whatever we can to make our music available for as long as there are people who wish to hear it.”

The band has released five studio sets, including critical favorite “Wavering Radiant” last year.

