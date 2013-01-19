Movie Power Rankings: Academy Awards take spotlight from ‘Star Wars,’ ‘ Catching Fire’

The Oscar nominations are in and, predictably, there were shocks and surprises aplenty, with Ben Affleck and Kathryn Bigelow among this year’s biggest snubs. However, there was lots of love for “Lincoln,” “Amour,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Life of Pi.” Plus, “Skyfall’s” Adele got her first (but were betting not last) Oscar nod. With several other nominations, can Affleck’s “Argo” make a comeback against Steven Spielberg’s mighty “Lincoln”? Or will “Les Miserables” or “Silver Linings” take home the gold? Which films and performances are you betting on winning?

January 19, 2013

1. The Academy Awards (Last week: No. 2)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…unless you didn’t get nominated.

2. Golden Globes (Last week: No. 1)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted one of the most memorable awards shows in recent memory, with snappy speeches, some surprises and expected wins for “Argo, “Les Miserables,” and “Homeland.”

3. “Star Wars” (Last week: No. 6)

Is Zack Snyder going to direct a spinoff movie inspired by Kurosawa’s “The Seven Samurai”? Will it be the first of many “SW” movies that don’t feature the Skywalker Family?

4. “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” (Last week: Not ranked)

Oh boy. Johnny Depp is returning as Captain Jack Sparrow for the fifth time, and Disney has staked out July 10, 2015 for the release date. No director has yet been announced.

5. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (Last week: Not ranked)

Three brand new stills show Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and newcomer Sam Claflin (as Finnick Odair) in action.

6. “Zero Dark Thirty” (Last week: Not ranked)

Amid all the controversy and Oscar attention, Kathryn Bigelow’s hot-button thriller expanded to a wide release successfully, nabbing $24 million in its first nationwide week.

7. “Jurassic Park IV” (Last week: Not ranked)

Those pesky cloned dinosaurs are finally back for another round, although no director has been announced. They’ll claw their way back into theaters on June 14, 2014.



8. “Godzilla” (Last week: No. 8)

“Kick-Ass” star Aaron Johnson is zeroing in on starring in the upcoming latest reboot of the legendary Japanese monster movie series.



9. “Scary Movie 5” (Last week: Not ranked)

Marlon Wayans recently talked to HitFix about his former franchise and he isn’t a fan anymore.

10. “The Muppets 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Tina Fey is in talks to join Ricky Gervais and Ty Burrell in the anticipated sequel.

