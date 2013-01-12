Movie Power Rankings: Awards season peaks with Golden Globes and Oscars

The Movie Power Ranking committee is walking the red carpet this week as The Golden Globes are being given out on Sunday, and the Oscar nominations were revealed this past Thursday. The Globes get the edge this time around, thanks to the prospect of brainy class clowns Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the show. Who will win in the title bouts which include “Lincoln” vs. “Argo” and “Homeland” vs. “Newsroom”? Are you ready for a night when the worlds of movies and TV become one?

Watch the video from Crackle here:



1. Golden Globes (Last week: Not ranked)

Who will get lucky this year? The Globes will be handed out Sunday night.

2. Academy Awards (Last week: No. 5)

The Oscar nominations are in, and “Lincoln,” “Life of Pi” and “Silver Linings Playbook” are the films to beat. Who got up early to hear Seth MacFarlane and Emma Stone announce the nominees?

3. “Sin City 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

The sequel to Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s CG-noir boasts another devilishly good cast, now including newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Josh Brolin.

4. “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (Last week: Not ranked)

The umpteenth remake of the classic horror film carved up a meaty opening at the box office, and already looks to be spawning a sequel. Seconds, anyone? Co-star Trey Songz talks about the film here.

5. “Django Unchained” (Last week: No. 3)

Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-nominated western has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, beating out “Inglourious Basterds” as his biggest film yet. It may also be his bloodiest film yet.

6. “Star Wars” (Last week: No. 6)

The search for a director continues, as Guillermo del Toro is the latest name to be crossed off the list. Who will get the choice gig?

7. “Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain” (Last week: Not ranked)

The funny man’s concert film is opening on Fourth of July weekend, opposite “The Lone Ranger” and “Despicable Me 2.” Will the comedian be laughing all the way to the bank, or get lost in the shuffle?

8. “Godzilla” (Last week: Not ranked)

Sony is committed to fast-tracking the monster mash movie and now “Kick-Ass” star Aaron Johnson is in talks to join the reboot, although he probably won’t be playing Godzilla.

9. “The Last Stand” (Last week: Not ranked)

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to leading man status with this new shoot ’em up. As part of the promotional campaign, HitFix’s Drew McWeeny even got to ride in a tank with the man himself. Seriously.

10. “Side Effects” (Last week: Not ranked)

Steven Soderbergh’s latest stars Rooney Mara, Jude Law and Channing Tatum in a tale about a dangerous new pharmaceutical. Sounds addictive. Watch the trailer here.

What do you think of this week's rankings? Share your thoughts below. Or tweet your thoughts with the hashtag #moviepowerrankings and tell us who you want to see in next week's edition.