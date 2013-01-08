Movie Power Rankings: ‘The Hobbit’ tops ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ for No. 1

Along with all the superheroes, horror films, sequels and prequels, the weekly Movie Power Rankings are back for 2013, and the first installment of the year has a new champion with some familiar faces in “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” Although not as universally hailed as the “Lord of the Rings” films, Peter Jackson’s super sized prequel continues to reign supreme at the box office, having earned $692 million worldwide, with $1 billion right around the corner. And, in case you forgot, there are still two more films to go. See what Ian McKellen had to say about reprising one of his signature roles as Gandalf.



As for the rest of this week’s list… January 8, 2013.



1. “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (Last time: No. 3)

Tolkien continues to rule the box office with the iron-fist of Sauron.

2. “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Last time: No. 1)

A new full-length trailer and new photos tease “Trek” fans even more. It’s our pick for the most anticipated movie of 2013.

3. “Django Unchained” (Last time: Not ranked)

As the film heats up the box office, star Jamie Foxx sat down with HitFix to talk about Quentin Tarantino’s controversial, bloody ode to spaghetti westerns and blaxploitation flicks.

4. “Les Miserables” (Last time: Not ranked)

Despite mixed reviews, the epic musical is singing all the way to the bank, and Anne Hathaway could be getting her acceptance speech ready for Oscar night.

5. Academy Awards (Last time: Not ranked)

Submissions are due and the nominations are just around the corner. Who will come out as the frontrunner?

6. “Star Wars” (Last time: Not ranked)

J.J. Abrams reveals that he passed on the offer to direct the first film in the new trilogy.

7. “The Wolverine” (Last time: Not ranked)

Hugh Jackman says the film takes place after “X-Men: The Last Stand” and will feature a cameo from an unnamed team member. Any guesses?

8. “Zero Dark Thirty” (Last time: No. 2)

“The Hurt Locker” director Kathryn Bigelow’s controversial Bin Laden film has been a magnet for major awards this season. Will it be her second big Oscar winner in a row?

9. “Warm Bodies” (Last time: Not ranked)

Buzz is heating up for Summit’s zombie romance directed by Jonathan Levine (“50/50”). It even turned me into a zombie.

10. “Skyfall” (Last time: No. 10)

The latest James Bond adventure joins the $1 billion club at the global box office. Think they’ll make a sequel?

