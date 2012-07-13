Movie Power Rankings: Comic-Con 2012 rises to the top spot

Only something as massive as the annual San Diego Comic-Con could knock “The Amazing Spider-Man” from the top spot the week after it opened. Not even Spidey can stop the ever-expanding pop culture juggernaut which includes 4 and a half days of panels, previews, celebrity interviews, cosplay and, oh yeah, comics. There’s too much to cover in a single paragraph, so head here to see HitFix’s exhaustive coverage of the event.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

July 13, 2012

1. Comic-Con (Last week: No. 4)

Don’t forget to hydrate!

2. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: No. 1)

Despite some fears, the Sony reboot has swung to a handsome $140 million in its first 6 days, and — surprise! — two more films will follow.

3. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 2)

How is it not July 20 yet? Depsite Christopher Nolan’s penchant for secrecy, more and more info is coming to light seemingly everyday. At least a handful of fans won’t need to wait quite as long.

4. “Ted” (Last week: No. 3)

Seth McFarlane already rules TV animation with the long-running “Family Guy,” now his feature debut has scored a surprising $120 million.

5. “Pacific Rim” (Last week: Not ranked)

Guillermo del Toro takes on giant robots and monsters. We have the cool new poster to prove it.

6. “Dredd” (Last week: Not ranked)

The big screen do-over starring Karl Urban (“Lord of the Rings”) as the Judge may be the first part of planned trilogy, and will be screened at Comic-Con months in advance. That’s a good sign.

7. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 10)

The final book in the series, “Mockingjay,” will be turned into two films, for maximum profit.

8. “The Hobbit” (Last week: Not ranked)

Peter Jackson is ready to wow Comic-Con fans once again with his two-part “Lord of the Rings” prequel. The new poster looks pretty nifty too.

9. Walt Disney Studios (Last week: Not ranked)

Remember when Disney looked like a chump when “John Carter” bombed? Boy, things have changed since “The Avengers” and “Brave” made up for it. They’ve pushed the studio past (way past) the $1 billion barrier faster than any other studio.

10. RoboCop (Last week: Not ranked)

The upcoming remake’s scary dystopian future is highlighted in some cool new viral videos. You don’t even need to buy it for a dollar — it’s free!



