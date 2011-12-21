Movie Power Rankings: ‘Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘The Hobbit’ fight for first

As part of some sort of cinematic arms race, two of 2012’s most highly-anticipated blockbusters conspired to crash the Internet this week as millions of people watched brand new trailers for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit.” Let’s just say that Batman and Bilbo share the No. 1 spot, as we can’t wait to see either of them. While “The Hobbit’s” trailer seems to trade primarily on nostalgia (both for the beloved book and the box office behemoth “Lord of the Rings” trilogy), “Rises” is more determined to undermine viewers’ belief that “everything is going to be OK.” As Bane clearly states (well, sort of clearly), it’s not. And that’s OK by us.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

December 22, 2011

1. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 1)

Even with a villain that a lot of people can’t understand — literally — the trailer for Nolan’s last Batman film is epically, awesomely epic and awesome.



2. “The Hobbit” (Last week: Not ranked)

It’s the other big trailer for the week, and color us excited. After the double-disappointments of “King Kong” and “The Lovely Bones,” Peter Jackson is back! (Hopefully).





3. “Star Trek 2” (Last week: Not ranked)