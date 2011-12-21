Movie Power Rankings: ‘Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘The Hobbit’ fight for first

As part of some sort of cinematic arms race, two of 2012’s most highly-anticipated blockbusters conspired to crash the Internet this week as millions of people watched brand new trailers for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit.” Let’s just say that Batman and Bilbo share the No. 1 spot, as we can’t wait to see either of them. While “The Hobbit’s” trailer seems to trade primarily on nostalgia (both for the beloved book and the box office behemoth “Lord of the Rings” trilogy), “Rises” is more determined to undermine viewers’ belief that “everything is going to be OK.” As Bane clearly states (well, sort of clearly), it’s not. And that’s OK by us.
As for the rest of this week’s list…
December 22, 2011
1. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 1)
Even with a villain that a lot of people can’t understand — literally — the trailer for Nolan’s last Batman film is epically, awesomely epic and awesome.
2. “The Hobbit” (Last week: Not ranked)
3. “Star Trek 2” (Last week: Not ranked)
4. “Wrath of the Titans” (Last week: Not ranked)
The sequel’s new trailer features giants, pegasus and Sam Worthington. Wait, you don’t even need to see the trailer to know that.
5. “Skyfall” and the James Bond franchise (Last week: Not ranked)
Daniel Craig could possibly star in five more films as 007. That’s a lot of martinis.
6. “300: The Battle of Artemisia” (Last week: Not ranked)
Eva Green is in talks to add some estrogen to the muscle-bound prequel. She’ll play, naturally, a goddess.
7. “Prometheus” (Last week: Not ranked)
“Alien” prequel. NOT “Alien” prequel. Either way, the trailer should be worth a look.
8. “Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: No. 2)
David Fincher talks about what he would’ve done with the beloved Marvel character. What if…?
9. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” sequel (Last week: Not ranked)
All-Talking apes, eh? Maybe they can come up with a title. “The Continuing Rise of the Planet Currently Home to the Apes” or something. Maybe not.
10. “Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 8)
Arrows, daggers, lots of make-up. It’s all in the game, according to these new images.
11. “The Avengers” (Last week: Not ranked)
Two heroic new stills, featuring Iron Man, Captain America and Thor.
12. “Man of Steel” (Last week: No. 13)
Could Zack Snyder’s “Superman” reboot really put the emphasis on practical flying effects?
13. “Lincoln” (Last week: Not ranked)
Jump into the Wayback Machine (meaning these photos) and see what Steven Spielberg has in store for his cast, including Daniel Day-Lewis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
14. “Fast Seven” (Last Week: Not ranked)
Vin Diesel confirms that not only will we get a sixth “Fast and Furious” flick, but we’ll likely get a seventh. This is getting to be like “Saw.”
15. “Drive” (Last week: Not ranked)
Despite the increasing number of critics awards being picked up by “The Artist” and “The Descendants,” the neo-noir drama and co-star Albert Brooks are still being championed by some notable critics.
Movie Power Rankings appears weekly on HitFix. See the previous installment’s rankings here.
What do you think of this week’s rankings? Share your thoughts below.
you can’t understand what bane said? Well, then, take the fucking wax outta your ears!!!
Dark Knight Rises all the way. Like Lord of the Rings, but Hobbit is a kids movie compared to Dark Knight series.
The dark knight rises is the worst thing that happened to Batman series.. it is not a superhero movie at all. while the lotr series and the hobbit maintains a proper tolkien theme throughout.
King kong was most definitely NOT a disappointment…it was just to darn long.
kids movie? the lotr movies are more successful than what the dark knight movies will ever be. more money, time, effort has been put into the hobbit. both part 1 and 2 will individually kill the dark knight sequel in box office records.
Reply to comment…dude the dark knight made more then any lotr movie and who knows how much tdnr will make so it could end up making more the dnr is way more anticipated while lotr are three of my favorite movies they are nothing compared to the dark knight
The Lord of the rings return of the king made almost 100 million more then the dark knight world wide, to me the hobbit is a much more bankable movie and the one I am more looking forward to seeing, there is no Heath Ledger this time
Wait King Kong was a disappointing really? in what cave you live?
The Dark Knight series, while good, is tremendously overrated. The Lord of the Rings beats out The Dark Knight in every way. Can’t wait for the Hobbit.
The Dark Knight Rises trailer made me excited. The Hobbit trailer made me crap my pants, run outside, and scream like a lunatic. Nough said.
How the hell did you find KIng Kong disappointing? You obviously know nothing about anything if that’s the case
LOTR wons oscars. TDK did not. nuff said
LOL… ROTK made nearly 300 million actaully, more than any batman movie did. It won 11 oscar but the whole trilogy in total won 17 out of 23 oscars. How many did the dark knight win?