Movie Power Rankings: ‘Star Trek 2’ beams its way to the top

Fans of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” reboot have been boldly ready to go wherever a sequel will take them for some time now. There have been plenty of news stories to pique our interest, but it’s somewhat of a relief to know that the production has finally started shooting in L.A., er, space. Now we just need to know what the thing’s about. The first film’s Enterprise crew, featuring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Simon Pegg, Bruce Greenwood, Karl Urban and Anton Yelchin, will be joined by newcomers Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve and Peter Weller. “Star Trek 2,” in post-converted 3D, opens May 17, 2013.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

January 18, 2012



1. “Star Trek” (Last Week: No. 8) Shooting has commenced on the J.J. Abrams’ sequel. Engage.



2. “Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 4) Writer Simon Beaufoy is hard at work on the sequel, “Catching Fire,” which director Gary Ross is set to helm. It’s a good bet they’ll greenlight part 3 just as soon as “Hunger Games” makes 10 zillion dollars opening weekend.



3. “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part II” (Last week: Not ranked)



Are you ready for your first Are you ready for your first new look at the last and final and ultimate and last “Twilight” film?

4. “The Avengers” (Last week: Not ranked) Director Joss Whedon reveals that the Marvel superhero epic will be told through the eyes of Captain America (Chris Evans). Does Robert Downey Jr. know this? 5. “Skyfall” (Last week: Not ranked) Movie James Bond turns fifty, and we get a present: Some revelations about the “SkyFall” plot. Watch out, Judi Dench!

6. “Thor 2” (Last week: Not ranked) Golden Globe champ Idris Elba (“Luther”) will definitely be back in Asgardian armor. 7. The Dark Knight Rises (Last week: No. 2)



Midnight tickets are already selling out. Wow.

8. “Expendables 2” (Last week: Not ranked) Will it really be PG-13? Fun for the whole family!

9. “This is Forty” (Last week: Not ranked) Judd Apatow is reuniting the dysfunctional couple from “Knocked Up” (Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann), and throwing in Megan Fox and Melissa McCarthy for added value. Take a look.





10. “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” (Last week: Not ranked)

A new poster for the president-turned-slayer film makes Honest Abe look like a nineteenth century Terminator.



11. “The Hobbit” (Last week: Not ranked)

Andy Serkis has some nice things to say about the film;s main dragon, Smaug (voiced by benedict Cumberpatch).

12. “Star Wars” (Last week” Not ranked)

Lucas says he’s done with the saga. Just don’t tell him about the continuing “Clone Wars,” the upcoming live-action TV series and the six 3D re-releases starting next month.



13. Les Miserables (Last week: Not ranked)

Aaron Tievt is going from the high school drama of “Gossip Girl” to the post-revolutionary Parisian underworld of “Les Miserables,” the big screen musical version starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.



14. “Underworld: Awakening” (Last week: Not ranked)



The fourth film is ready to win some fans back to the franchise, with the always-charming Kate Beckinsale here to persuade you.



15. “The Artist” (Last week: Not ranked)

With its Golden Globe wins for best comedy and best actor, the silent phenomenon is poised for the big win on Oscar night.

Movie Power Rankings appears weekly on HitFix. See the previous installment’s rankings here.

What do you think of this week’s rankings? Share your thoughts below.