Movie power rankings: Joss Whedon’s ‘Cabin in the Woods’ ready for visitors

Usually, when a film sits on the shelf for over a year, it’s a very bad omen indeed. However, with Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard’s “Cabin in the Woods,” which was delayed seemingly forever due to troubles at MGM (Lionsgate is now distributing), that delay is just making Whedon’s die hard fan base even more excited. Will it live up to the hype? The spooky and unpredictable trailer was pretty convincing. The puzzling poster reflects the film’s promised twisty nature. And now audiences will finally get a chance to see the final product when it opens the SXSW Film Festival in Austin in March. It will only help boost the film’s profile that another Whedon film (something called “The Avengers”) is also arriving this year.

January 12, 2012 1. “Cabin in the Woods” (Last week: Not ranked) Whedon’s long-in-limbo film is opening the SXSW Film Festival. Don’t go alone.





2. “Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 10) More photos give us a better look at the Batcave (and more Bane). 3. “Thor 2” (Last week: Not ranked) Do new writers (the “Saving Private Ryan” guys) mean a new spin on the action?

4. “Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 7)



Is Elizabeth Banks ready to go to the next level once the film hits? The film, starring future Oscar presenter Jennifer Lawrence, opens in March.

5. Pirates of the Caribbean 5 (Last week: Not ranked)



Are you ready for yet another spin? They are.

6. “Bridesmaids 2” (Last week: No. 3)

While a Kristen Wiig-less sequel seems less and less likely, there’s still a chance for a proper follow-up.

7. “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” (Last week: No. 8) The moderate box office success is surprising some with a stronger-than-expected awards season push.

8.”Star Trek 2″ (Last week: Not ranked)

The studio-mandated 3D sequel starts shooting this week, with Benedict Cumberbatch keeping a vow of silence.

9. “24” (Last week: Not ranked) We’ve been ready for sometime for a feature spin-off. They’re ready too.

10. Untitled Bin Laden Thriller (Last week: Not ranked) Kathryn Bigelow’s timely follow up to “The Hurt Locker” is assembling an ace supporting cast with Mark Strong and Jessica Chastain circling.



11. “Moonrise Kingdom” (Last week: Not ranked)

Wes Anderson fans rejoice! The trailer has arrived.



12. “Pinnochio” (Last week: Not ranked)

Tim Burton + Robert Downey Jr. = $$$$$ . And, maybe, a good movie. But also, $$$$$.



13. “Red Tails” (Last week: Not ranked)

This might be a trilogy? Does George Lucas always think in threes?



14. “Robopocalypse” (Last week: Not ranked)

After traveling to the 19th century for “Lincoln,” Steven Spielberg talks about how he’ll visit the future again. Live in the now, Spielberg!



15. “Total Recall” (Last week: Not ranked) Len Wiseman’s remake of the Paul Verhoeven film (based on the Philip K. Dick short story) co-stars his wife, Kate Beckinsale as Colin Farrell’s ass-kicking faux wife (played by Sharon Stone in the 1990 film). She wants to make the role her own.



