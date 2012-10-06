Movie power rankings: Seth McFarlane lifts the Academy Awards to the top

Move over, Billy Crystal. There’s a new song-and-dance man who specializes in funny voices in town — “Family Guy” creator Seth McFarlane has been tapped to host next year’s Academy Awards in a move that could grab some younger viewers. He helped kick off the new season of “Saturday Night Live,” and he seems to be the type of irreverent and relaxed host that the Oscars could really use right about now. However, it could be a conflict of interest if “Ted” gets nominated for best picture.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

October 6, 2012.

1. Academy Awards (Last week: No. 2)

Does this mean the Griffins will perform all the nominees for best song?

2. “Skyfall” (Last week: Not ranked)

Adele conquered the charts last year with “21” and now she’s teaming with fellow Brit James Bond for an encore. The singer’s theme song to the latest 007 adventure may prove to be one of the most popular.

3. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Spidey’s back — and so are Andrew Garfield and director Marc Webb. Will Emma Stone re-up as well?

4. “Pitch Perfect” (Last week: Not ranked)

The jukebox musical starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson scored a pitch perfect $5.1 million in just over 300 theaters. That’s something to sing about.

5. “Life of Pi” (Last week: Not ranked)

The 3D Ang Lee epic struck a chord with festgoers and critics at the New York Film Festival. The rest of us have to wait until December 14 to see it.

6. “Paranormal Activity 4” (Last week: Not ranked)

The latest found footage sequel unspooled at Fantastic Fest to middling response, but will likely clean up at the box office once again. A new trailer offers some creepy thrills.

7. “Looper” (Last week: Not ranked)

The sci-fi film was able to translate critical approval into a solid box office opening. Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt talk about the film here, while his future self discusses “Looper” here.

8. “Hotel Transylvania” (Last week: Not ranked)

After a string of flops, Adam Sandler rules the box office once again — as an animated Dracula. The film scared up a whopping $42.5 million in its first weekend, and is still doing strong business in its second.

9. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: Not ranked)

The DVD and Blu-ray (loaded with extras, but no Christopher Nolan commentary) hit shelves on December 4 — just in time for the holiday season.

10. “Lone Ranger” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Johnny Depp-Armie Hammer update of the western legend has new photos and a new trailer.

