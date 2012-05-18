Movie Power Rankings: ‘The Avengers’ stays at No. 1

“The Avengers” has been the movie to beat on our Movie Power Rankings for four weeks in a row now, and is it any surprise? The Joss Whedon-directed Marvel epic has surpassed even the wildest expectations, grossing $1 billion worldwide in just 19 days. Naturally, a sequel is already in the works, but we won’t see it until after “Iron Man 3,” “Thor 2” and “Captain America 2.” That’s a lot of Avengers, and there is surely a lot more to come. It’s a great time to be a Marvel fan, but can “The Avengers” stay on top forever?

May 18, 2012 1. The Avengers" (Last week: No. 1) There are a billion reasons why the Marvel movie is still on top after four weeks. A few years from now, the already-announced "Avengers 2" will likely be there as well. 2. "Snow White and the Huntsman" (Last week: No. 8) We've now seen enough clips to know what to expect of the fairy tale epic starring Kristen Stewart ("Twilight"), Charlize Theron ("Prometheus") and Chris Hemsworth ("The Avengers"), and the action looks great. 3. "Django Unchained" (Last week: Not ranked) Due to various scheduling conflicts, two big names have dropped out of Quentin Tarantino's upcoming western. Both Kurt Russell and Sacha Baron Cohen are out of the mix. Don't worry — you'll still see Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson and many others. 4. "The Dark Knight Rises" (Last week: No. 2) It's been a relatively quiet week for the Bat-film, but fans are atwitter about Marion Cotillard's claim that she's not playing a villain. Is this just one of Christopher Nolan's head games? 5. "Gangster Squad" (Last week: Not ranked) Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Emma Stone, Anthony Mackie and Nick Nolte? Who's not in this movie? Watch the trailer here. 6. "Kick-Ass 2" (Last week: Not ranked) Ready for more Hit Girl? Matthew Vaughn is to busy with the sequel to "X-Men: First Class," so he's handing over the reins to the largely untested Jeff Wadlow ("Never Back Down," "Cry Wolf"). 7. "Fast Six" (Last week: No. 5) Luke Evans ("The Raven," "Immortals") joins the all-star cast. 8. "The Campaign" (Last week: No. 6)

The first trailer for the Jay Roach comedy starring Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis will get you excited about politics again.

9. “Anchorman 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

More Will Ferrell, this time reprising his signature role as Ron Burgundy. A teaser is attached to “The Dictator.” As for the film itself? It hasn’t even started shooting.

10. “Gravity” (Last week: Not ranked)

The sci-fi epic from Alfonso Cuaron (“Children of Men”) has been pushed back from November 2012 to sometime in 2013, reportedly to free up more 3D and IMAX screens. It stars George Clooney and Sandra Bullock. We want it now!



