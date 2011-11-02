Movie Power Rankings: New ‘Twilight’ clips put ‘Breaking Dawn’ back on top

The long-anticipated release of “Breaking Dawn” is only a couple of weeks away, and that makes it almost impossible to escape. We could fill this whole opening paragraph just with links to relevant stories and features, but we’ll instead just focus on one thing: clips, and lots of them. Most fans know exactly what to expect from the film, but taking a little peek at pivotal scenes never hurt anyone. The best thing for Twi-Hards is that they get to do this all over again for one last time next fall. In the meantime, they can imagine seeing Taylor Lautner in a Gus Van Sant film. You know you’re curious.



November 2, 2011

1. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” (Last week: No. 3)

We should just re-name this month “Edwardvember” or something. And the 18th should be a national holiday.

2. “Hunger Games” (Last week: Not ranked)

We now have nice, good close-ups of the main characters. We’re hungry for more.

3. “Bond 23” (Last week: Not ranked)

Finney. Albert Finney.

4. “The Adventures of Tintin” (Last week: No. 7)

Off to a strong start in Europe, Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson’s CG mo-cap epic has been selected to close the AFI Film Fest in L.A. later this month.

5. “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (Last week: Not ranked)

Your mission: To keep pretending your not excited about Brad Bird’s take on the Tom Cruise franchise after watching this.

6. “Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 2)

Behold! Matthew Modine and Joseph Gordon-Levitt standing around on set.

7. “Gravity” (Last week: Not ranked)

Alfonso Cuaron’s first film since “Children of Men” stars George Clooney and Sandra Bullock as astronauts — sexy astronauts.

8. “Lawless”and “Knight of Cups” (Last week: Not ranked)

Remember when Terrence Malick was the “J.D. Salinger of the movies”? Now he’s making films left and right with folks like Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett.

9. “Immortals” (Last week: Not ranked)

These clips of Kellan Lutz, Luke Evans and Henry Cavill make the dudes from “300” look like a bunch of butterballs.

10. “Les Miserables” (Last week: Not ranked)

Tony-winning “My Week With Marilyn” co-star Eddie Redmayne is trading the silverscreen goddess for the all singing-all dancing poverty of 19th Century France in this musical also starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Geoffrey Rush.

11. “Shame” (Last week: No. 14)

The Steve McQueen-directed pyscho-sexual drama, starring Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan, drew multiple nominations from the BIFA Awards.

12. “Man of Steel” (Last week: No. 4)

With Turkey Day coming up, Superman Henry Cavill is thankful for super-fans.

13. “300: The Battle of Artemisia” (Last week: Not ranked)

With King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) dining in Hell, Joel Edgerton (“Warrior”) may be stepping in to play a new lead character in the Frank Miller-inspired sequel/prequel/exercise video.

14. “Titanic 3D” (Last week: Not ranked)

James Cameron wants your money. All of it.

15. “My Week With Marilyn” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Michelle Williams-as-Marilyn Monroe drama lands the cover of Newsweek, which underlines the film’s old school flavor. This clip underlines Williams’ hotness.

