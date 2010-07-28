Nick Cave penning ‘The Crow’ reboot: Is this a good idea?

In a move that may shake some recovering teenagers to their core, “The Crow” is getting a cinematic reboot and Nick Cave is the man behind the script.
According to the Wrap, the ultimate Bad Seed is working over “Blade” director Stephen Norrington’s screenplay, which itself was a new take on the comic book . No lead actor has been picked out to fill the cumbersome shoes of the late Brandon Lee, killed on set of the 1994 film.
Cave, while better known for his seriously dark rocking, is a damn fine writer. Of his novels, I’ve only been savvy to his “The Death of Bunny Munro,” which was self-assured, unmuzzled, a little sick and certainly more dramatically cinematic than cinema allows itself to be sometimes. It was complimented by an audiobook version, complete with original soundtrack and sound effects, very artistic.
He also penned two proper Hollywood scripts, though they were years apart: 1988’s “Ghosts… of the Civil Dead” and 2005’s “The Proposition.” He’s also apparently on tap for developing project “Death of a Ladies’ Man”, a title culled from a Leonard Cohen song (coincidentally, Cave played a great part in “I’m Your Man,” a documentary on the still-thriving Cohen); the plot of it sounds eerily similar to that of “Bunny Munro.”
And then there’s the endless music and soundtrack credits, from “The Road” to “Batman Forever” to “The Assissination of Jesse James…”.
So is it the right move for Cave? Or, rather, the right movie? Norrington’s last directorial project was “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” another comics adaptation, and we all know how that went. The macabre appeal and lore of the first “Crow” has been fading for more than 15 years.
But “The Crow” has always had an intriguing, gothic protagonist that was more an artist than superhero: author James O’Barr was inspired by punk and rock musicians Bauhaus, Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, the physical presence of Iggy Pop, the Cure and Jim Carroll Band in creating Eric, “The Crow’s” main man.
Which leads to why Cave would be good to give the characters that gift — of music and historical influence.
I’d be eager to read that script. In an era of constant comic book and reboot films, it’s up to casting now to make this into a truly winning formula. Pal Russell Crowe would be better served as a mentor than as Eric… perhaps Cave could give Jack White a call? He at least looks the part.
Cave is releasing another album under the Grinderman moniker this September.
Indeed this is a good idea. He has the right mindset if you just judge from his lyrics. The Proposition was one of the best western-styled films in recent years. Although it has been criticized for being overly violent. The Death of Bunny Munro was an interesting book. Also not his first but the title of the other is not coming to me at the moment. If anything his revisions may just make the story a little too cryptic.
Jack White to replace Brandon Lee…
Please God, make it stop.
This is a HORRIBLE idea. Let the original stand on it’s own. Give Brandon Lee THAT respect.
Agreed 110% Leave it alone, No one can ever re-make The Crow or compare in any way shape or form to Brandon Lee…
Nick Cave is definitely the man for the job, if they HAVE to remake it. His first book, And the Ass Saw the Angel, was a masterpiece, and his music speaks for itself. Not that I really want a Crow remake, but at least they’re doing it right.
While I highly respect Nick Cave’s works and talents I have to think would this be better off in the hands of an person whom has comic book roots? Two, -WHY? the original STILL stands the test of time.I do like the music element Cave will bring to the project but it isn’t about music as much as it is about loss. I would prefer if another story was created and used-possibly bringing back the Skull Cowboy . Really, do we need a remake ? What’s the creator’s view on this? Its his story/life I say he gets to make the decision.
I think this is a mistake, as much as I love Cave. There’s no need to remake this movie, especially since it’s the one time Lee got to show his actual acting chops (no offense, “Rapid Fire” and “Showdown in Little Tokyo”). Let it stand as his legacy, not some new guy’s.
Just do not do it at all. I don’t care who they get to rewrite/direct/star…………I’m against this altogether. The 1994 Crow with Lee is a classic. Leave it be. The sequels got worse as they came out,so I wouldn’t be against a new movie to continue the franchise with a good writer and decent stars and a fresh story,but leave the original alone. Seriously,Hollywood does not need to remake EVERY dang movie that came out in the 80’s/90’s.
I REALLY wish brandon lee was alive right now to chime in on this..he’d probably disprove of this.
Not a good idea. Not a good idea at all. Why the heck cant they just leave real movies alone?
Why the resistant to a “Crow” reboot? While I love the original Brandon Lee “Crow”, it didn’t stop the TPTB to make several forgettable sequels AND a poorly received series. I saw Nick Cave’s “The Proposition” and the man has got talent for writing needed to bring this franchise back to life.
You’re right,the sequels were weak. Each one worse than the last.Nothing wrong with bringing the franchise back to life. He should make a new installment.Fresh story,new actors. NO NEED to remake the original. Why can’t individuals bring something NEW to the table? Why always have to re-envision,reimagine,reboot. Can’t they just come up with an ORIGINAL concept?
He also wrote a sequel to Gladiator. I haven’t read it yet, but will put it on the top of the stack just to get a feel for his style.
I loved “Murder Ballads” and am curious to see his imagination work in a visual medium.
I am EXTREMELY opposed to a Remake of “The Crow”. Let it be. It was Brandon’s last film, and should stay as it is, a classic with a very low budget and a terrible tragedy entwined into a very tragic story, based on James O’Barrs real life. Remaking this would cheapen what the movie and the story stand for. If Hollywood can’t think of any new ideas, then stop ruining Classics. If anything, remake the shitty movies and try to make them better.
There is no reason to mess with something that is perfect. This has been my favorite movie for 15 years. Remaking this would be like saying that the casting of the original (Brandon Lee, Tony Todd, Michael Wincott, Ernie Hudson, and David Patrick Kelly) didn’t work. When in fact the casting was brilliant. What next? Are they going to remake all of the Bruce Lee movies also and ruin his legacy?
No IMO the first THE CROW was the best and perfect to the only problem being the sad and horrorable death of Brandon Lee. THE CROW 1994 is a fav of many many people and isnt fading one bit. there are some movies that just don’t need to be remade and THE CROW is one of them. i dont care what anyone ANYONE saids i will NOT go see this remake of one of the best movies i have ever seen.
and i agree with the comments stated leave this as BRANDON LEE his was and amazing actor and this was his last role and it was far beyond amazing. i know the sequels suck but brandon lee was signed on for 2 more crow films but the he died before it could happen so they just made them without him and that took away from the films greatly. BRANDON LEE will always be the crow why do people want to mess with great movies. come up with something new, in a few years people are going to be remaking the remaking of movies. this is one movie that should not be touched. AGAIN I WILL NOT SEE THIS MOVIE NOR DO I SUPPORT IT IN ANYWAY. THIS REMAKE IS A BAD STUPID IDEA AND THE 1994 CROW ISN’T FADING.
Go ahead, remake it. Most of the people here complaining would go and see it, I can assure you that.
Honestly now, who gives a shit? So they remake a movie. Big deal!
-Does that erase the original from existence? No.
-Does your enjoyment of the original diminish? No.
With respect, your individual feelings towards the original movie will always exist. No number of remakes will take that away, unless you’re freaking crazy. At that point, you might attempt to argue with this solid logic.
So yes, I say, go on– give it a remake! Maybe I’ll enjoy the remake, maybe not. In the end, who cares? I can always load up the original to enjoy if I so please. I like to keep my options for enjoyment open, but maybe that’s just me.
I think that this is an ideal project for Nick Cave; he’s proven himself to be an excellent screenwriter with the breath-taking Proposition, and he has written songs about love, death, murder all his career.
If all in the production goes well, Cave’s version might easily even surpass the original movie, because while I was always impressed with the coherent visuals and the early 90’s gothic-grungy atmosphere of the film, I always found it disappointingly naive and one-dimentional because it took itself way damn too seriously. Cave always knows how to keep his murder ballads twisted and ironic enough to make them interesting and open for free interpretation.
Whats all this bullshit about respect to Brandon Lee and the film? Its just a remake of a movie. I was against Batman being remade but turns out it was different and of equal or better quality. So lets see what happens.
to redo the first Crow is a greek tragedy in itself!…is nothing sacred anymore?…brandon lee(son of bruce) and his performance could NEVER be topped at all and its an insult for anyone to think any different…WRONG MOVE GUYS!
How about no one gets to use the “Let the original stand on it’s own!” argument anymore? This isn’t 1994 or 1995, so you don’t really get to say that and have it mean anything. It took all of 2 years for a sequel to be made and others were soon to follow, as well as that TV version. I’d rather see Cave take a go at it, successful or not, because even if it’s the last we see of any Crow films, it will still HAVE to be better than whatever the hell that last Crow film with Eddie Furlong was. At the least, isn’t that the best you can hope for really? For a franchise to go out on a higher note than it previously went out on?
wow..now they are remaking movies from the 90s!
no not a good idea I WILL NOT SEE THIS AND I DO NOT SUPPORT THIS ONE BIT. the crow does not need to be remade come up with something new and leave movies that are amazing like the crow leave the crow alone brandon lee did the most amazing job, i just wish he was here to know that and see it for himself