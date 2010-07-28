Nick Cave penning ‘The Crow’ reboot: Is this a good idea?

In a move that may shake some recovering teenagers to their core, “The Crow” is getting a cinematic reboot and Nick Cave is the man behind the script.

According to the Wrap, the ultimate Bad Seed is working over “Blade” director Stephen Norrington’s screenplay, which itself was a new take on the comic book . No lead actor has been picked out to fill the cumbersome shoes of the late Brandon Lee, killed on set of the 1994 film.

Cave, while better known for his seriously dark rocking, is a damn fine writer. Of his novels, I’ve only been savvy to his “The Death of Bunny Munro,” which was self-assured, unmuzzled, a little sick and certainly more dramatically cinematic than cinema allows itself to be sometimes. It was complimented by an audiobook version, complete with original soundtrack and sound effects, very artistic.

He also penned two proper Hollywood scripts, though they were years apart: 1988’s “Ghosts… of the Civil Dead” and 2005’s “The Proposition.” He’s also apparently on tap for developing project “Death of a Ladies’ Man”, a title culled from a Leonard Cohen song (coincidentally, Cave played a great part in “I’m Your Man,” a documentary on the still-thriving Cohen); the plot of it sounds eerily similar to that of “Bunny Munro.”

And then there’s the endless music and soundtrack credits, from “The Road” to “Batman Forever” to “The Assissination of Jesse James…”.

So is it the right move for Cave? Or, rather, the right movie? Norrington’s last directorial project was “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” another comics adaptation, and we all know how that went. The macabre appeal and lore of the first “Crow” has been fading for more than 15 years.

But “The Crow” has always had an intriguing, gothic protagonist that was more an artist than superhero: author James O’Barr was inspired by punk and rock musicians Bauhaus, Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, the physical presence of Iggy Pop, the Cure and Jim Carroll Band in creating Eric, “The Crow’s” main man.

Which leads to why Cave would be good to give the characters that gift — of music and historical influence.

I’d be eager to read that script. In an era of constant comic book and reboot films, it’s up to casting now to make this into a truly winning formula. Pal Russell Crowe would be better served as a mentor than as Eric… perhaps Cave could give Jack White a call? He at least looks the part.

Cave is releasing another album under the Grinderman moniker this September.