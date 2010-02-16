Pavement, MGMT, Vampire Weekend headlining 2010 Sasquatch! Music Festival

The recently reunited Pavement, My Morning Jacket and Massive Attack are all set to headline the 2010 Sasquatch! Music Festival, May 29-31 at The Gorge just outside of Seattle.

The full lineup was announced during a launch party last night (Feb. 15) in Seattle. Pavement was the only previously announced band on the bill.

Tickets go up on Feb. 20, details to be posted on the fest’s website.

Previous headliners included much, much bigger acts like Coldplay, Nine Inch Nails, Beastie Boys and the Flaming Lips, but it looks like organizers are keeping their eyes on the up-and-comers and independent acts.

Pavement and LCD Soundsystem are also playing the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer. Actually, there’s quite a bit of crossover between these two fests… but Pitchfork’s already completely sold out.

Here is the current lineup for the 2010 Sasquatch! Music Festival:

My Morning Jacket

Massive Attack

Pavement

Ween

Vampire Weekend

MGMT

Band of Horses

The National

LCD Soundsystem

Tegan & Sara

Broken Social Scene

Passion Pit

She & Him

Public Enemy

Nada Surf

The New Pornographers

The XX

Dirty Projectors

OK Go

Drive By Truckers

Kid Cudi

Deadmau5

The Long Winters

Minus The Bear

The Mountain Goats

Quasi

Camera Obscura

Fruit Bats

Brother Ali

Midlake

Dr. Dog

The Hold Steady

Caribou

Simian Mobile Disco

City & Colour

No Age

The Temper Trap

Vetiver

Miike Snow

Portugal. The Man

Telekinesis

The Middle East

Mayer Hawthorne

Why?

Girls

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes

Wale

The Lonely Forest

Japandroids

Boyz Noize

Yacht

Laura Marling

Patrick Watson

Freenlance Whales

Past Lives

Cymbals Eat Guitars

The Low Anthem

The Very Best

Phantogram

Neon Indian

Hudson Mohawke

Nurses

The Tallest Man on Earth

Fresh Espresso

Mumford & Sons

Jets Overhead

Tune-yards

Shabazz Palaces

Fool’s Gold

Morning Teleportation

Z-Trip

Dam-Funk

Local Natives

Avi Buffalo

Booka Shade

A-Trak

Yes Giantess

Craig Robinson

Rob Riggle

Garfunkel & Oates

Luke Burbank

Normal

