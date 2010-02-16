Pavement, MGMT, Vampire Weekend headlining 2010 Sasquatch! Music Festival

The recently reunited Pavement, My Morning Jacket and Massive Attack are all set to headline the 2010 Sasquatch! Music Festival, May 29-31 at The Gorge just outside of Seattle.
The full lineup was announced during a launch party last night (Feb. 15) in Seattle. Pavement was the only previously announced band on the bill.
Tickets go up on Feb. 20, details to be posted on the fest’s website.
Previous headliners included much, much bigger acts like Coldplay, Nine Inch Nails, Beastie Boys and the Flaming Lips, but it looks like organizers are keeping their eyes on the up-and-comers and independent acts.
Pavement and LCD Soundsystem are also playing the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer. Actually, there’s quite a bit of crossover between these two fests… but Pitchfork’s already completely sold out.
Here is the current lineup for the 2010 Sasquatch! Music Festival:
My Morning Jacket
Massive Attack
Pavement
Ween
Vampire Weekend
MGMT
Band of Horses
The National
LCD Soundsystem
Tegan & Sara
Broken Social Scene
Passion Pit
She & Him
Public Enemy
Nada Surf
The New Pornographers
The XX
Dirty Projectors
OK Go
Drive By Truckers
Kid Cudi
Deadmau5
The Long Winters
Minus The Bear
The Mountain Goats
Quasi
Camera Obscura
Fruit Bats
Brother Ali
Midlake
Dr. Dog
The Hold Steady
Caribou
Simian Mobile Disco
City & Colour
No Age
The Temper Trap
Vetiver
Miike Snow
Portugal. The Man
Telekinesis
The Middle East
Mayer Hawthorne
Why?
Girls
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes
Wale
The Lonely Forest
Japandroids
Boyz Noize
Yacht
Laura Marling
Patrick Watson
Freenlance Whales
Past Lives
Cymbals Eat Guitars
The Low Anthem
The Very Best
Phantogram
Neon Indian
Hudson Mohawke
Nurses
The Tallest Man on Earth
Fresh Espresso
Mumford & Sons
Jets Overhead
Tune-yards
Shabazz Palaces
Fool’s Gold
Morning Teleportation
Z-Trip
Dam-Funk
Local Natives
Avi Buffalo
Booka Shade
A-Trak
Yes Giantess
Craig Robinson
Rob Riggle
Garfunkel & Oates
Luke Burbank
Holy Beetle Juice, this sounds awesome!