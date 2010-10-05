Pink releasing two new tracks with â€˜Greatest Hitsâ€¦ So Far!!!â€™

P!nk is releasing her first hit compilation and is using the opportunity to introduce new music.
“Greatest Hits… So Far!!!” will drop on Nov. 16 and will include two previously unreleased songs. “Raise Your Glass,” produced by frequent collaborator and producer Max Martin, goes out at 6 p.m. EST today on the singer”s website and to radio. The second new track is to be determined.
The set will come in standard and deluxe versions, with both including the pop performer”s best-known songs like, “Get the Party Started,” “Stupid Girls,” “Just Like a Pill” and “U + Ur Hand.” The expanded edition includes only two extra tracks, “Funhouse” and “I Don”t Believe You.”
P!nk (also simply Pink) last debuted new music in 2008, with the release of “Funhouse.” She”s since been on the road non-stop with her acrobatic performances.
Here is the tracklist to Pink”s “Greatest Hits… So Far!!!”:
Get The Party Started
There You Go
Don”t Let Me Get Me
Just Like A Pill
Family Portrait
Trouble
Stupid Girls
Who Knew
U + Ur Hand
Dear Mr. President
So What
Sober
Please Don”t Leave Me
Glitter In The Air
Raise Your Glass
New Song, TBD
Here is the tracklist for the deluxe version:
Funhouse
I Don”t Believe You
Umm did she run out of room for “Most Girls,” “Feel Good Time” and/or “You Make Me Sick”? wtf but “Dear Mr President,” “Funhouse,” and “I Don’t Believe You” made the final track listing? whatever, Alecia. :p