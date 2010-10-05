Pink releasing two new tracks with â€˜Greatest Hitsâ€¦ So Far!!!â€™

P!nk is releasing her first hit compilation and is using the opportunity to introduce new music.

“Greatest Hits… So Far!!!” will drop on Nov. 16 and will include two previously unreleased songs. “Raise Your Glass,” produced by frequent collaborator and producer Max Martin, goes out at 6 p.m. EST today on the singer”s website and to radio. The second new track is to be determined.

The set will come in standard and deluxe versions, with both including the pop performer”s best-known songs like, “Get the Party Started,” “Stupid Girls,” “Just Like a Pill” and “U + Ur Hand.” The expanded edition includes only two extra tracks, “Funhouse” and “I Don”t Believe You.”

P!nk (also simply Pink) last debuted new music in 2008, with the release of “Funhouse.” She”s since been on the road non-stop with her acrobatic performances.

Here is the tracklist to Pink”s “Greatest Hits… So Far!!!”:

Get The Party Started

There You Go

Don”t Let Me Get Me

Just Like A Pill

Family Portrait

Trouble

Stupid Girls

Who Knew

U + Ur Hand

Dear Mr. President

So What

Sober

Please Don”t Leave Me

Glitter In The Air

Raise Your Glass

New Song, TBD

Here is the tracklist for the deluxe version:

