Pitbull brings his ‘Carnaval’ to a venue near you

He knows you want him. Latin rapper Pitbull will embark on his biggest U.S. tour yet when his “Mr. Worldwide”s Carnaval” outing starts May 25.
May 25-Denver 1stBank Center
May 27-San Diego Sports Arena
May 28-Los Angeles Nokia Theatre
May 29-San Francisco Warfield
May 30-Las Vegas Beach at Mandalay Bay
June 2-Phoenix Celebrity Theatre
June 3-El Paso El Paso Coliseum
June 5-Laredo Laredo Events Center
June 6-McAllen Kai
June 9-Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amp
June 10-Houston Club Escapade
June 11-Dallas Nokia Theatre
June 12-Austin Austin Music Hall
June 13-New Orleans TBD
June 16-Atlanta Six Flags
June 17-Charlotte Six Flags
June 18-Virginia Beach NorVA
June 19-Jackson, NJ Six Flags
June 20-Boston Club Lido
June 23-Connecticut Six Flags
June 24-New York City Nokia Theatre
June 25-DC Six Flags
June 26-Detroit Motor City Casino
June 27-Chicago Aragon Ballroom
hi