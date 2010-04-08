Pitbull brings his ‘Carnaval’ to a venue near you

He knows you want him. Latin rapper Pitbull will embark on his biggest U.S. tour yet when his “Mr. Worldwide”s Carnaval” outing starts May 25.

Pitbull will be playing his hits, including last year”s smash, “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” as well as previewing tunes from his June Spanish album, “Armando,” and his next English-language set, coming this fall.

The AEG-presented tour starts at Denver”s 1st Bank Center and concludes June 27 at Chicago”s Aragon Ballroom, according to Billboard.biz .

The Carnaval theme will include Brazilian dancers and live instrumentation. The average ticket price will be $34. Additionally, fans can purchase tickets to a post-show after party.