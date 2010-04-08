Pitbull brings his ‘Carnaval’ to a venue near you

04.09.10 8 years ago

He knows you want him. Latin rapper Pitbull will embark on his biggest U.S. tour yet when his “Mr. Worldwide”s Carnaval” outing starts May 25.

 
Pitbull will be playing his hits, including last year”s smash,  “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),”  as well as previewing tunes from his June Spanish album, “Armando,” and his next English-language set, coming this fall.
The AEG-presented tour starts at Denver”s 1st Bank Center and concludes June 27 at Chicago”s Aragon Ballroom, according to Billboard.biz.
 
The Carnaval theme will include Brazilian dancers and live instrumentation. The average ticket price will be $34. Additionally, fans can purchase tickets to a post-show after party.
 
Below are Pitbull”s tour dates:

May 25-Denver 1stBank Center
May 27-San Diego Sports Arena
May 28-Los Angeles Nokia Theatre
May 29-San Francisco Warfield
May 30-Las Vegas Beach at Mandalay Bay
June 2-Phoenix Celebrity Theatre
June 3-El Paso El Paso Coliseum
June 5-Laredo Laredo Events Center
June 6-McAllen Kai
June 9-Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amp
June 10-Houston Club Escapade
June 11-Dallas Nokia Theatre
June 12-Austin Austin Music Hall
June 13-New Orleans TBD
June 16-Atlanta Six Flags
June 17-Charlotte Six Flags
June 18-Virginia Beach NorVA
June 19-Jackson, NJ Six Flags
June 20-Boston Club Lido
June 23-Connecticut Six Flags
June 24-New York City Nokia Theatre
June 25-DC Six Flags
June 26-Detroit Motor City Casino
June 27-Chicago Aragon Ballroom

