Reality TV Roundup: ‘Bachelorette,’ bath salts, ‘Naked,’ ‘Big Brother’

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
BIG BROTHER
I know, they always hype these results shows — but this might be the most shocking “Big Brother” in quite a while.
The stoopid Moving Company is controlling the house, but is it really too late for the ladies?
THE BACHELORETTE
It’s off to magic Portugal! And it’s fabulous until the rose ceremony. Then someone goes home. Waah.
Michael G talks about Ben, getting dumped and why he isn’t a momma’s boy. Really.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
Paula Abdul is in the house! Judging, I mean. Not competing.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY
Did Tamra betray Gretchen? Possibly. But you decide. It’s like “Sophie’s Choice,” but for bitter women with Botox.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
Teresa thinks Melissa cheated on her Joe. Melissa says she didn’t. There is yelling and possibly lying. Can’t we all just get along?
MISC.
Melinda and I spoke to reality TV producer Troy DeVolld for this week’s podcast. If you’re even slightly interested in reality TV, you need to listen to this.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck is out, Jenny McCarthy may be in — but is that the right fix for what’s broken on “The View”?
What the heck is “Property Envy”? Besides soon-to-be-canceled, I mean.
“The Getaway” looks pretty fun. Stars! Travel! Food! Watch a promo here.
“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” will return with, um, “cup-a-fart.” You’ve been warned. Watch a clip here if you can stand it.
Repo work is scary. “Airplane Repo” work is even scarier. I’m stressed just thinking about this show.
“Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls” kinda sucks. Continue with what you were doing.
Watch a dealer prepare to sell bath salts on “Inside: Secret America.” And you can make bath salts, too!
