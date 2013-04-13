Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘Idol,’ ‘Runway,’ ‘Survivor’ and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
PROJECT RUNWAY
Four of the final five go to Europe, and one stays home and sighs. Poor Cinderella. Read this recap to find out which designers make up the final four. Hint: Cinderella survives!
AMERICAN IDOL
It’s down to the top six! And Kelly Clarkson and Scott McCreery show up, just to remind us that some people actually get careers out of this show.
It’s Burt Bacharach night! No one competing on the show knew who he was, but I’m sure they pretended to.
SURVIVOR
Michael Snow talks to HitFix about the turkeys who voted him out.
In this recap, there’s a snake in the grass… and monkeys! Even a baby monkey! Read all about it! Then check your DVR for monkeys! Monkeys!
THE VOICE
Shakira is sued by her ex-boyfriend for $100 million. Eh, she can afford it.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Were secrets revealed in the series reunion show? Not really. Or at least not intentionally.
Lisa Vanderpump was cut from “Dancing with the Stars.” At least she has Giggy.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Did Kenya win or lose the battles she picked during the reunion? Here’s a scorecard!
MISC.
Did you watch “Ready for Love”? God, I hope not. The recap is better.
Shain Gandee dies, “Buckwild” is canceled. You’ll have to learn how to mud all on your own, people.
Melinda Newman and I did a podcast, and we talked about “Dancing with the Stars,” “Ready for Love” and other stuff. It’s good, really.
“So You Think You Can Dance” is coming back in May, and with guest judges. So there’s that.
Kim Kardashian may finally get divorced. And yes, this has taken longer than the marriage lasted.
Ashley and J.P. of “The Bachelorette” want to have a kid or two. And this is news, I guess.
A “Teen Mom” star films a sex tape with a porn star. Well, at least she’s working.
The crappy judges of “Splash” get rid of Louie Anderson. So, another reason not to watch.
