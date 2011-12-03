Reality TV Roundup: Some ‘Real Housewives’ get nasty, ‘Survivor’ ousts a fave and it’s a double X on ‘The X Factor’

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
SURVIVOR
In this HitFix interview, Whitney and Dawn
agree that Cochran’s Big Move was pretty dumb.
Did you watch the pre-Thanksgiving clip show? No? Well, don’t waste the hour — read this instead
.
THE AMAZING RACE
Finishing last (over and over and over again, or at least it seemed that way) finally catches up to Bill and Cathi
. But their relationship is so much stronger now! They’re so cute, aren’t they?
In an interview with HitFix, Bill and Cathi admit
they used to judge the couples on “TAR.” They don’t anymore.
THE X FACTOR
Time for a double elimination! Astro and Drew get the boot
. And Drew cries. A lot. Simon actually feels a little guilty for giving her the wrong song.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
The show may be over, but those dancing pros aren’t resting. Derek Hough is allegedly dating
his old partner Nicole Scherzinger. Hey, he did the same thing with Shannon Elizabeth, so he’s had some practice.
TOP CHEF
The chefs have to cook in a field — but the real challenge
is dishing up grub for snotty Dallas folk.
PROJECT ACCESSORY
After lingering in the bottom three for a while, Shea gets the boot
after a junky Coney Island bathing suit challenge.
AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL
The girls must blog and model scenes from Tyra’s crazy-ass first novel. But the real drama comes when the judges bicker for an hour and a half before eliminating Laura
.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Lisa takes to her blog
to complain about Adrienne, and Taylor’s writing a memoir about her relationship with Russell. It’s not like he can sue her now, I guess.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Cynthia blogs about how she’s tired of her sister
butting into her marriage and Kim can suck it, since she didn’t get her a wedding gift. Meow.
MISC.
But Chris Harrison says
Ali and Roberto’s break-up is still really, really sad. So, I guess we’re not supposed to joke about it or anything. Maybe.
Gary Busey and Flavor Flav find more work
thanks to “Celebrity Wife Swap.” Thank God. We can’t have D-list celebs sleeping under overpasses or anything.
One ex-“Real Housewives” star has no regrets because she made enough money
to take care of her kids. Hey, that’s a good of a reason as any to embarrass yourself on basic cable.
