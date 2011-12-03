Reality TV Roundup: Some ‘Real Housewives’ get nasty, ‘Survivor’ ousts a fave and it’s a double X on ‘The X Factor’

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

SURVIVOR

In this HitFix interview, Whitney and Dawn agree that Cochran’s Big Move was pretty dumb.

Did you watch the pre-Thanksgiving clip show? No? Well, don’t waste the hour — read this instead

THE AMAZING RACE

Finishing last (over and over and over again, or at least it seemed that way) fi nally catches up to Bill and Cathi . But their relationship is so much stronger now! They’re so cute, aren’t they?

In an interview with HitFix, Bill and Cathi admit they used to judge the couples on “TAR.” They don’t anymore.

THE X FACTOR

It was Michael Jackson night . Blanket Jackson was in the house!

Time for a double elimination! Astro and Drew get the boot . And Drew cries. A lot. Simon actually feels a little guilty for giving her the wrong song.

THE VOICE Will.i.am will be a coach for the show… in the U.K.. Cee-Lo Green can breathe easy.

DANCING WITH THE STARS

The show may be over, but those dancing pros aren’t resting. Derek Hough is allegedly dating his old partner Nicole Scherzinger. Hey, he did the same thing with Shannon Elizabeth, so he’s had some practice.

TOP CHEF

The chefs have to cook in a field — but the real challenge is dishing up grub for snotty Dallas folk.

PROJECT ACCESSORY

After lingering in the bottom three for a while, Shea gets the boot after a junky Coney Island bathing suit challenge.

AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL

The girls must blog and model scenes from Tyra’s crazy-ass first novel. But the real drama comes when the judges bicker for an hour and a half before eliminating Laura

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

The housewives keep their behavior in check for Adrienne’s fashion show, but next week it seems they blow the roof off.

Lisa takes to her blog to complain about Adrienne, and Taylor’s writing a memoir about her relationship with Russell. It’s not like he can sue her now, I guess.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Cynthia blogs about how she’s tired of her sister butting into her marriage and Kim can suck it, since she didn’t get her a wedding gift. Meow.

DR. DREW’S LIFECHANGERS

Dr. Drew accuses Kim Kardashian of domestic violence against Kris Humphries. I accuse Dr. Drew of doing anything for ratings these days.

MISC.

Ali of “The Bachelorette” says that her break-up with Roberto didn’t come out of nowhere. Congratulations on catching up to the rest of the world, Ali!

But Chris Harrison says Ali and Roberto’s break-up is still really, really sad. So, I guess we’re not supposed to joke about it or anything. Maybe.

Gary Busey and Flavor Flav find more work thanks to “Celebrity Wife Swap.” Thank God. We can’t have D-list celebs sleeping under overpasses or anything.

The guy who killed an “American Idol” auditioner takes a plea. He confessed to the hit-and-run, but his lawyer says he wasn’t read his rights. Tomato, tomahto.