Reality TV Roundup: Some ‘Real Housewives’ get nasty, ‘Survivor’ ousts a fave and it’s a double X on ‘The X Factor’

12.03.11 7 years ago

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too. 

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
SURVIVOR
Cochran is voted out, confirming that his Big Move was actually pretty dumb.
In this HitFix interview, Whitney and Dawn agree that Cochran’s Big Move was pretty dumb. 
Did you watch the pre-Thanksgiving clip show? No? Well, don’t waste the hour — read this instead.
Jeff Probst thinks people love reality TV villains. Mark Burnett thinks people don’t. Oh no! 
THE AMAZING RACE
Finishing last (over and over and over again, or at least it seemed that way) finally catches up to Bill and Cathi. But their relationship is so much stronger now! They’re so cute, aren’t they?
In an interview with HitFix, Bill and Cathi admit they used to judge the couples on “TAR.” They don’t anymore.
“Big Brother” fans, rejoice (or, more likely, run in fear) — Brendon and Rachel mightl be on “TAR” next season. 
THE X FACTOR
It was Michael Jackson night. Blanket Jackson was in the house!
Time for a double elimination! Astro and Drew get the boot. And Drew cries. A lot. Simon actually feels a little guilty for giving her the wrong song. 
Astro can’t believe you didn’t vote for him! Boo!
THE VOICE

Will.i.am will be a coach for the show… in the U.K.. Cee-Lo Green can breathe easy. 

DANCING WITH THE STARS
The show may be over, but those dancing pros aren’t resting. Derek Hough is allegedly dating his old partner Nicole Scherzinger. Hey, he did the same thing with Shannon Elizabeth, so he’s had some practice.
Oh, and Kristin Cavallari is engaged again. Go figure. 
And in more dating news, Elisabetta Canalis and Mehcad Brooks have split. Hey, George Clooney, your ex is back on the market! 
TOP CHEF
The chefs have to cook in a field — but the real challenge is dishing up grub for snotty Dallas folk. 
PROJECT ACCESSORY
After lingering in the bottom three for a while, Shea gets the boot after a junky Coney Island bathing suit challenge. 
AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL
 The girls must blog and model scenes from Tyra’s crazy-ass first novel. But the real drama comes when the judges bicker for an hour and a half before eliminating Laura
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
 The housewives keep their behavior in check for Adrienne’s fashion show, but next week it seems they blow the roof off. 
Lisa takes to her blog to complain about Adrienne, and Taylor’s writing a memoir about her relationship with Russell. It’s not like he can sue her now, I guess. 
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
 NeNe is deeply offended by a male tripper at Kandi’s birthday party. Pot, meet kettle. 
Cynthia blogs about how she’s tired of her sister butting into her marriage and Kim can suck it, since she didn’t get her a wedding gift. Meow. 
DR. DREW’S LIFECHANGERS
 Dr. Drew accuses Kim Kardashian of domestic violence against Kris Humphries. I accuse Dr. Drew of doing anything for ratings these days. 
MISC.
 “The Chew” is beating “All My Children”‘s ratings… but not by much. 
Have we had enough of the super rich on reality TV spending (and spending and spending)? Hope so. 
Kris Humphries may think the Kardashians are out to get him on national TV. And hey, that may not be wrong, really. 
Ali of “The Bachelorette” says that her break-up with Roberto didn’t come out of nowhere. Congratulations on catching up to the rest of the world, Ali!
But Chris Harrison says Ali and Roberto’s break-up is still really, really sad. So, I guess we’re not supposed to joke about it or anything. Maybe. 
Gary Busey and Flavor Flav find more work thanks to “Celebrity Wife Swap.” Thank God. We can’t have D-list celebs sleeping under overpasses or anything.
The guy who killed an “American Idol” auditioner takes a plea. He confessed to the hit-and-run, but his lawyer says he wasn’t read his rights. Tomato, tomahto. 
Bethenny Frankel doesn’t get her own talk show because station owners thought she was too much of a bitch, basically. 
You know the big difference between the “Basketball Wives” of L.A. vs. Miami? The women of L.A. act less “stupid” due to their having children. Um, okay. 
One ex-“Real Housewives” star has no regrets because she made enough money to take care of her kids. Hey, that’s a good of a reason as any to embarrass yourself on basic cable. 

