Reba McEntire makes dig at Kirstie Alley’s weight at ACMs, actress responds

Last night at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, hostess Reba McEntire made comments about Kirstie Alley’s weight, causeing some fans and viewers to think the country singer went too far.
Introducing presenter Toby Keith, McEntire said he “has a chain of restaurants called I Love This Bar and Grill. And it specializes in fried onion rings, fried mozzarella sticks and southern fried Twinkies. Yeah, that sounds like Thanksgiving at Kirstie Alley’s house to me.”
Alley has been chronicling her weight gain and loss — as well as her career arc — in new A&E show “Big Life.” Soon after the comment was said — on live CBS network television — Alley went to her Twitter account to respond.
To @reba she said, “wow…thought we girls would stick together….next time you need a fat joke about me, just ask…Mine are funny.”
HitFix blogger and ACM reporter Melinda Newman quipped last night in her live-blog that she fully predicts McEntire to apologize — via Twitter — sometime today. Currently, Reba’s Tweets consist of ACM thoughts and exclamation points.
The ACM Awards was the most-watched show last night, according to today’s ratings report.
What do you think of Reba McEntire’s comments: did she go too far? Should Alley expect such reactions when she opens up her weight struggles in her show?
I didn’t think one way or the other when Reba sd that. She was poking fun at a lot of people. But…I do love Kirstie’s reply. Would have liked to have seen, “mine are ACTUALLY funny.”
I have lost all respect for Reba and will ban anything to do with her and her music in the future. People that like to kick underdogs are just mean-sprirted. Perhaps Reba’s fame has made her feel godlike so she can judge others. What a shame she has lost that “sista” touch. Janice Kettles
LOL. Reba? A sista? LOL. That’s rich.
Maybe Reba, like many of us, remembers the fact that Kirstie defended Jamie Foxx’s completely inappropriate comment toward Miley Cyrus. For Kirstie to state that girls should stick together, well, she might want to practice what she preaches. As a woman and a mother, she completely blew it in defending that creep and lost any admiration I had ever had for her.
Just so you know, Reba does not right the jokes or any of the dialogue, the writers of the ACMs do. She just says it. You can tell when she says some of the jokes, the look on her face, it sems like she feels uncomfortable saying it. I know though its her choice whether to say it or not. But didn’t Kirstie Alley star in a show called “Big Fat Actress?” You would think the joke wouldn’t bother her to much if she can star in a show with that kind of title.
I think reba was just doing her job..people have to remeber that she doesnt write it..its really the cbs writers or whoever writes the acm jokes..I will always be a fan of reba..she is my hero and its not her fault and I agree with the person above she does seem uncomfortable when it comes to say jokes. Reba is a humaitarian who does a lot for a lot of people. Reba is a great person.I hear from people who have met her that she is a sweet heart. But thats just my opinion
Shirley says, Maybe REBA should apologize to KRISTIE on OPRAH!!!!!!! Reba may not write the opening but she should of had the balls to say she didn’t want to say that. Hasn’t she learnt from her DIXIE CHICKS COMMENTS, SHE showed as MUCH CLASS AS A KLIK SANDWICH AT A COCKTAIL PARTY. As for what she was wearing last night , none of her dresses hide her tummy or her class, I WILL NOT SUPPORT ANY AWARD SHOW SHE IS HOSTING. I HOPE THE ENTERTAINERS KNOW WHERE THE FANS STAND. WE DARE YOU REBA TO MAKE THIS RIGHT. FOR YOUR OWN REPUATUION. NOBODY KNOWS WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS AND THE GOD FEARING WOMAN YOU ARE SHOULD NOT JUDGE ON SOMEONE OR SOMETHING YOU HAVE NO BUSINESS IN. YOU ARE RAISING A SON WITH COMMENTS ABOUT DEGRADING CHALLENGES EVERYDAY PEOPLE FACE. WE THE FANS BUY YOUR MUSIC AS A MENTOR,BUT ARE THE CHALLENGES YOUR SON AND FAMILY ARE ABOUT TO FACE WORTH IT ALL. SHIRLEY WPG,MB,CANADA
Take a pill, Shirley. Reba delivered a scripted line during a benign TV awards show, whilst the Dixie Chicks showed you their true unAmerican, unpatriotic, ‘let’s give aid and comfort to the enemy’ colors during a paid performance during a time of national crisis.
No matter what I will always be a reba fan..her music has saved my life..I am not going judge her off of one bad joke. Im sure we all have been there and said something we shouldnt have. Reba should have not said the joke but like I said we all make mistakes..and reba made a mistake. Both women are great and I have the most respect for reba.
I think Reba did a good job people make mistakes and I know she was just joking around I will always be a Reba Fan
I found Reba’s comment to be very offensive. Even if this is scripted, which I’m sure it is, she should have refused. Would she appreciate someone making fun of her daughter or son??
Long ago “ran” over the Reba CD’s I had with the tractor – then shot them a couple of times with the shotgun – won’t watch any show she is on – she should of kept to singing and stayed out politics – she is showing her ignorance
Ya’ll need to quit jumping all over Reba for the joke she made about Kirstie!! It may have come out of her mouth, but she’s not the one who wrote it!!! So if you want to be mad at somebody, be mad at the one’s who write the stuff!!!