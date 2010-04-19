Reba McEntire makes dig at Kirstie Alley’s weight at ACMs, actress responds

Last night at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, hostess Reba McEntire made comments about Kirstie Alley’s weight, causeing some fans and viewers to think the country singer went too far.

Introducing presenter Toby Keith, McEntire said he “has a chain of restaurants called I Love This Bar and Grill. And it specializes in fried onion rings, fried mozzarella sticks and southern fried Twinkies. Yeah, that sounds like Thanksgiving at Kirstie Alley’s house to me.”

Alley has been chronicling her weight gain and loss — as well as her career arc — in new A&E show “Big Life.” Soon after the comment was said — on live CBS network television — Alley went to her Twitter account to respond.

To @reba she said, “wow…thought we girls would stick together….next time you need a fat joke about me, just ask…Mine are funny.”

HitFix blogger and ACM reporter Melinda Newman quipped last night in her live-blog that she fully predicts McEntire to apologize — via Twitter — sometime today. Currently, Reba’s Tweets consist of ACM thoughts and exclamation points.

The ACM Awards was the most-watched show last night, according to today’s ratings report.



What do you think of Reba McEntire’s comments: did she go too far? Should Alley expect such reactions when she opens up her weight struggles in her show?