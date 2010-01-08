‘Sherlock Holmes’ and ‘True Blood’ among Art Director’s Guild Nominees

The nominees were announced today for the Art Directors Guild’s 14th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards for 2009. In order to recognize the worthy achievements in their field, the Art Director’s break up their film nominees into three categories. The only big surprise was the lack of a period nomination for “Nine.” The film may have gotten horrible reviews, but the production design wasn’t one of the reasons why. Another curious omission is the 81st Academy Awards which was nominated for an Emmy last year. Is it possible production designer David Rockwell isn’t in the guild or the show wasn’t submitted? In either event, congratulations to “Wheel of Fortune” for landing a nomination in its place.

Additionally, “Glee,” “Mad Men” and “True Blood” were some of the popular shows recognized on the Television side. Oh, and yes, that is a nod for the soon to be defunct “Jay Leno Show.”

The complete rundown of nominees are listed below.

Period Film



“A Serious Man”

Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR

“Inglourious Basterds”

Production Designer: DAVID WASCO

“Julie & Julia”

Production Designer: MARK RICKER

“Public Enemies”

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

“Sherlock Holmes”

Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD

Fantasy Film

“Avatar”

Production Designer: RICK CARTER, ROBERT STROMBERG

“District 9”

Production Designer: PHILIP IVEY

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Price”

Production Designer:STUART CRAIG

“Star Trek”

Production Designer: SCOTT CHAMBLISS

“Where the Wild Thing Are”

Production Designer: K.K. BARRETT

Contemporary Film

“Angels & Demons”

Production Designer: ALLAN CAMERON

“The Hangover”

Production Designer: BILL BRZESKI

“The Hurt Locker”

Production Designer: KARL JULIUSSON

“The Lovely Bones”

Production Designer: NAOMI SHOHAN

“Up in the Air”

Production Designer: STEVE SAKLAD

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN IN TELEVISION FOR 2009:

Single Camera Television Series

“Glee”

Episode: PILOT â€¨Production Designer: MARK HUTMAN

“Mad Men”

Episode: SOUVENIR â€¨Production Designer: DAN BISHOP

“Pushing Daisies”

Episode: KERPLUNKâ€¨Production Designer: MICHAEL WYLIE

“True Blood”

Episode: NEVER LET ME GOâ€¨Production Designer: SUZUKI INGERSLEV

“Ugly Betty”

Episode: THERE”S NO PLACE LIKE MODE â€¨Production Designer: MARK WORTHINGTON

Television Movie or Mini-Series

“Ben 10 Alien Swarm”

Production Designer: YUDA ACCO

“Grey Gardens”

Production Designer: KALINA IVANOV

“The Prisoner”

Production Designer: MICHAEL PICKWOAD

Episode of a Half Hour Single-Camera Television Series

“30 Rock”

Episode: APOLLO, APOLLO â€¨Production Designer: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, TERESA MASTROPIERRO

“Flight of the Conchords”

Episode: EVICTED â€¨Production Designer: DAN BUTTS

“Modern Family”

Episode: COAL DIGGER â€¨Production Designer: RICHARD BERG

“The Office”

Episode:NIAGARAâ€¨Production Designer: MICHAEL GALLENBERG

“Weeds”

Episode:DUCKS AND TIGERS â€¨Production Designer: JOSEPH P. LUCKY

Episode of a Multi-Camera, Variety, or Unscripted Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

Episode: THE ADHESIVE DUCK DEFICIENCY â€¨Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

“The Jay Leno Show”

Episode: 51 â€¨Production Designer: R. BRANDT DANIELS

“Hell’s Kitchen”

Episode: 604 â€¨Production Designer: JOHN JANAVS

“How I Met Your Mother”

Episode: OLD KING CLANCY â€¨Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON

“Saturday Night Live”

Episode: HOST – JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE â€¨Production Designer: EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, KEITH IAN RAYWOOD

Awards, Music, or Game Shows

“2009 CMT Music Awards”

Production Designer: ANNE BRAHIC

“51st ANNUAL Grammy Awards”

Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET, STEVE BASS

“61st ANNUAL Emmy Awards”

Production Designer: STEVE BASS

“66th Golden Globe Awards”

Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET

“Wheel of Fortune”

EPISODE: ON LOCATION IN HAWAII â€¨Production Designer: RENEE HOSS-JOHNSON



NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS FOR 2009:

ABSOLUT ANTHEM

Commercial: IN AN ABSOLUT WORLDâ€¨Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

HEWLETT PACKARD

Commercial: IN THE AIR â€¨Production Designer: CHRISTOPHER GLASS

HOUSE OF IMAGINATION

Production Designer: MARTIN TINO SCHAEDLER

NINTENDO

Commercial: Wii â€¨Production Designer: FLOYD ALBEE

PUMA

Commercial: LIFT â€¨Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

