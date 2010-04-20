Song Of The Day: Devendra Banhart gets seriously NSFW in ‘Foolin”

Guys, this Devendra Banhart video is not Not Safe For Work because there’s gay dudes in it.

Nay, it earns the NSFW title for blood-as-lipstick, whip wounds to bare a** (WWTBA), a cod piece, S&M and sexual messaging.

Oh, but hey, “Foolin'” is a pretty dope song.

Banhart is weird, has always been weird. He’s a busker, an art student, and ex-art student, and an acclaimed collaborator, he runs some arty hippie compound and rarely wears a shirt. He likes face paint, metaphor and he likes attention. I will not begin to ascertain how many drugs he does, but he does them.

He likes to mix his mediums — visual art with his music — as much as he likes to mix his genres. And he mixes arts with sex here. He and Lady Gaga, no joke, would make beautiful bedfellows (pun intended, pervs) if she were to incorporate more acoustic music into her regular diet of pop/dance.

For the colder states to whom summer is still a distant memory, let “Foolin'” be your entry point, with its reggae rhythm, Banhart’s typical sunny funny warble and a melody you’ll hum well after the smell of leather has dissipated. “What Will We Be,” released last year, plays house to this tune, plays house on a leash.



Devendra Banhart “Foolin”

