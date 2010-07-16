Take Me to the Pilots ’10: NBC’s ‘The Event’

[As I’ve already mentioned, and will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “The Event,” NBC
The Pitch: “It’s a conspiracy thriller for people who love the unanswered questions of ‘Lost’ and the helpful onscreen chyrons of ’24.'”
Quick Response: The pilot for “The Event” is 42 minutes of sizzle and absolutely no steak. It’s 42 minutes of time-skipping, shaky-cam paranoia and cloaked dialogue in which nobody says anything that would give you any indication of what they’re actually talking about. It’s a 42 minute game of TV Three Card Monte, in which the creators may or may not know exactly what they’re doing, but they keep shifting things around to make viewers think they’re putting together pieces of a puzzle, only to make clear by the end that nobody in the audience was actually figuring out anything as they went along, they were just being yanked along by a chain. I couldn’t tell you what it’s about and that level of obfuscation is intended by the creators. There are no characters, but sometimes you like somebody because the actor is likable (Jason Ritter), or you think somebody is hot because the actress looks good in a bikini (Sarah Roemer), or you think a character is sturdy because the actor is sturdy (Blair Underwood), or you fear the character is untrustworthy because the actor’s characters are always untrustworthy (Zeljko Ivanek). There are no actual characters *or* actual earned human moments in the pilot, but viewers are being pushed around so aggressively from the very opening minutes that some audience members will happily sacrifice all intellectual free will to let the creators jerk them around a one-sided game. The show that “The Event” reminded me of was “Vanished,” which some viewers (only a few based on ratings) perplexingly adored despite layer after layer of cliche and contrivance that made it impossible engage with actively. I have zero doubt that some viewers will love “The Event” as well, probably more since it’s made by a much more talented group of people on both sides of the camera. Some people will *love* “The Event.” To me? Not one moment felt real or honest or earned. But it is a show that is going to get a response even if that response is, as in this case, annoyance. And it could get better. Like I said, there are talented people here.
Desire To Watch Again: Despite myself, I’m curious enough that I’ll watch more episodes even in a competitive time slot. But I reserve the right to be perpetually irked by a show that pulls me along on a leash and doesn’t respect me enough to give me any meaningful nourishment along the way. Argh. My repeated fear: Some folks are gonna love this one and those folks are gonna really bug me.
Previously...
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: FOX’s “Running Wilde”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: FOX’s “Lonestar”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: NBC’s ‘Undercovers’
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: ABC’s “Better Together”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: CBS’ “Feces My Dad Says”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: The CW’s “Nikita”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: ABC’s “No Ordinary Family”
I think it will be a huge hit like Heroes season 1 where you have critics who complained about the pilot and have an audience who actually loved it. Same might apply here.
Jake – I’m not sure NBC is capable of producing a huge hit at this particular time… And the critical response to the “Heroes” pilot was largely and overwhelmingly enthusiastic. I quite liked the “Heroes” pilot, personally. And I suspect I’ll be in the minority on “The Event.” I can deal with that…
-Daniel
Except, Dan, that in 2004 ABC was in a really bad ratings situation when Lost and Desperate Housewives became surprise hits. So it can happen
Jake- You’re totally right. Just last season, ABC hadn’t had a live-action comedy hit in many, many years. Not even close. Then “Modern Family” was an out-of-the-box smash (albeit on a far lower level than “Lost” or “Desperate Housewives” or “Heroes”). I’d say that in the four instances we’ve mentioned, I was able/willing to recognize the excellence of the pilots in question far ahead of time…
We’ll see. NBC is definitely using “America’s Got Talent,” a very fine platform in terms of eyeballs, to stir up interest…
-Daniel
Dan it was reported that NBC had hired Evan Katz from 24 to be the showrunner.
Joe- Indeed. Evan Katz is one of many “24” veterans whose work I have no real feeling for simply because the upper-most creative forces on that show — Howard Gordon, the two creators, Jon Cassar — were so powerful. Certainly there is a “24” feeling to the way Nick Wauters crafted the pilot.
-Daniel
Hoping that the second episode will answer more questions, the first episode probably aims to raises a lot to pull everyone back in. I’m curious to watch just because of those damn ambiguous trailers. It’s like you said “despite myself” you’re still curious to watch again, for marketing reasons its a good tool, but artistically it’s a kick in the pants.
I don’t know what you expected. It’s a mystery thriller. Of course you don’t know jackshit about what’s happening after just 1 episode. At this early stage the viewer shouldn’t know more than that “something” is wrong in the country and “something” is about to happen. Otherwise it wouldn’t be mystery ..just a thriller. Did you know more than that something is strange with the Lost-Island and some of the people after the pilot? How are the writers supposed to keep a 22 episode season (maybe many of them) suspenseful and thrilling when you know the big mystery from the beginning.
Same with V. I can’t understand why people complain that we don’t know what the goal of the visitors is….after 12 f*n episodes. Those are mysteries that shouldn’t be revealed before the last season.
Jim – After the “Lost” pilot, I knew *exactly* what the situation APPEARED to be. I knew there were already a dozen peripheral mysteries (which ended up being central instead of peripheral, but who knew that then?) outside of that main situation, but I knew the basic wants and needs of the core group of characters and several of the individuals. You also had a general sense of the storytelling structure and the narrative flow.
No matter how vaguely you boil down what you knew after minutes of the “Lost” premiere, “Plane crash survivors are on an island that’s a bit creepy. Flashbacks will be used.” that’s more than you know after an hour of “The Event.”
I’m perfectly content to be teased a ton by a good mystery thriller. And even a fantastic mystery thriller pilot — I keep mentioning “The Nine” — can yield a disappointing series…
-Daniel
Dan, NBC also has the NFL and Comic Con to promote The Event.
Jake – NFL, like the Olympics, hasn’t helped launch any NBC show since NBC got it. “The Event” probably won’t be different. But they’ll certainly try! And Comic-Con will definitely boost buzz, though it’ll be preaching to the choir…
-Daniel
Is it as bad as Flashforward’s pilot? If so, I’m not even going to bother. Also, what’s with all these “conspiracy” shows lately?
Sareeta – It’s very similar to the second half of the “FlashForward” pilot. I continue to think that the first 20 minutes of the “FlashForward” pilot are terrific TV.
-Daniel
I realize I’m totally late to the game on posting about this one, but I am SO over all these serialized conspiracy shows. Vanished. The Nine. Traveler. Flash Forward. Kidnapped. I could probably go on and on. Every year the producers claim they “have a plan” and that viewers will get lots of answers. Instead, most of the shows spin their wheels for weeks and weeks at a time and clearly have no idea where they’re going. And then they get canceled with little to no resolution. At least in those cases the centeral premise was fairly clear (bank robbery; kidnapping, etc.) Here even the “event” at the center of the action is a mystery! I say thanks, but no thanks.