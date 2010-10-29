The Descendents reunite for Fun Fun Fun fest as Devo drops appearance, tour

Attendees and ticket-buyers to Austin’s Fun Fun Fun Fest were put on a ride this week as one headliner dropped and another was added.

It was announced earlier this week that Devo — who was scheduled for the Sunday of the Nov. 5-7 fest — had to cancel their appearance and postpone their entire tour as guitarist Bob Mothersbaugh has to recover from injury. According to a release from Warner Bros., “A glass shard sliced Mothersbaugh”s right thumb to the bone, severing a tendon. He underwent immediate emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery after proper care and therapy.”

Organizers at Fun Fun Fun went seeking a new headliner for Nov. 7 and came up with The Descendents, performing with the full quartet for the first time since 2002. Milo Aukerman, Stephen Egerton, Karl Alvarez and Bill Stevenson previously announced in August that they were combining again for a trio of shows in Australia in December.

“I really can’t believe it. The Descendents were one of those bands on my dream list that I thought I would never get to book,” said FFF Fest founder Graham Williams. “A week ago, we had no idea what we were going to do, and now we couldn’t be more happy”.

Devo were skedded to perform during much of November, but will push those stops to sometime in the spring.

Aside from the Descendents, “Weird Al” Yankovic, MGMT, Suicidal Tendencies, Mastodon, Slick Rick, Bad Religion and many more bands will be heading up the 2010 Fun Fun Fun Festival.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js