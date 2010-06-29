The M/C Review: ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ offers more energy, but still disappoints

I think it really just comes down to one inescapable fact: I hate Bella Swan.
I suspect my real problems lie with Stephenie Meyer and Melissa Rosenberg, the novelist and screenwriter responsible for “The Twilight Saga,” and, by extension, Bella Swan. But it does not change how completely I hate Bella Swan.
Bella Swan, for those of you fortunate enough not to be “Twilight” savvy at this point, is the main character in “The Twilight Saga.” Kristen Stewart has become a superstar playing the character, although I’d argue we have yet to see any proof that her fanbase will follow her after the franchise is done. She is the teenage girl who finds herself torn between her affections for Jacob (Taylor Lautner), a Native American werewolf, and Edward (Robert Pattinson), a sparkly vampire. She is a rotten, rotten person as written, and the fact that the entire series just serves as an extension of her desires and goals has managed now to make me feel like a bad person just for sitting in the theater and watching her.
I never reviewed the first “Twilight” film. I didn’t see it in any sort of timely manner. I did, however, review “New Moon” last year, and here’s what I wrote about that film:
So if you’re a “Twilight” fan and you already know you’re going to go see “New Moon” this weekend 76 times, then don’t bother reading the rest of this review. You know more about the characters and what you like about this series than I’ll ever know, and my take on things probably isn’t going to please you. I’ll give the series another shot next year, and we’ll talk again then.
Here we are. It’s next year, and it’s a new director, with David Slade stepping in for Chris Weitz, and I decided to walk in hoping for the same basic parts combined in a new way. I liked Slade’s last vampire film, “30 Days Of Night,” and even though it had some script issues, I thought it worked visually, and Danny Huston made a great creepy central presence. I hoped that he would pare the film down of all the silly telenovela tomfoolery and make something more propulsive. And for the last week or so, I’ve been hearing that this was the best of the bunch, so I think I even walked in with a bit of optimism.
Nope. Uh-uh. Don’t believe it.
Sure, this film is staged with more energy than the previous one, but it is just as dramatically inert, and it is filled with just as many infuriating character decisions and just as much disturbing psychosexual subtext as “New Moon.” And even more maddening, if you were to take the first scene of the film and the last scene of the film and set them side by side, cutting everything in between, there is no difference in where Edward and Bella find themselves. The entire film is just marking time between the second and the fourth films. There is no progression in the story, no progression in the characters, and nothing of import occurs. It is two hours of characters standing around so an audience can look at them, to no particular end.
“But, but, but, but, but Edward proposes! And Bella says yes!”
Here’s where I have a problem. I don’t care if they get married or not, because in this film, “get married” is just code for “now we can do it.” Their marriage isn’t about building something together or creating a family. Their marriage isn’t about time they’ve spent together and time they want to spend together. It’s all hormonal. It’s all impulse. Bella Swan is defined as a character purely by who she wants to sleep with, and I don’t care if she actually consummates the act or not. This movie is driven from start to finish by the real estate between her legs, and if that sounds blunt or harsh, good. I want it to sound ugly, because I think it is ugly. Deeply ugly. She’s the weakest, most dependent lead in a film that I can imagine. There is nothing interesting about Bella aside from her desire for these two boys. It is a narcissistic teenage fantasy taken to a disturbing depth. Nothing in the world of these movies matters beyond the resolution of whether or not Bella is going to bone Edward. And when. And how. And whether she’s going to bone Jacob as well.
There is talk of love, but there is nothing like love in these movies. These are not stories about love. They are stories about infatuation, temporary teenage madness. And, hey, man… I may be ancient at this point, but I remember what it’s like when you’re a teenager and everything feels so important, and I’ve seen films that get that frenzy just right and they still manage to feature real character work and stories that are interesting and actual events. You can make a great movie about the rush of teenage love. You can use it as a backdrop for all sorts of stories. But for that to be the thing that holds us as an audience, we have to believe that there’s something behind it. I have yet to see anything in any of these movies that would connect these characters beyond narrative convenience.
Bella doesn’t love these men because of things they have done together. Instead, everything they do together is because they “love” Bella. It’s a pissing contest. And both of the guys are just as poorly defined and as grotesque as Bella in what they represent. Edward is her “dream man,” and as depicted in the films, he’s basically a control freak who treats her like an object to possess. He lies to her. He manipulates her. He is unable to tolerate her interacting with anyone else. Ladies… if you have a chance to marry a man who acts like Edward while you’re dating, do it. And then you can look forward to broken bones and mysterious bruises and a slow and methodical separation from friends and family until you exist only for him. Which is obviously what you’re looking for, right? Ooooh, romantic.
Or if Edward’s love isn’t the right kind for you, then maybe you can get lucky and earn yourself a Jacob. A guy who is hot enough that he knows you will love him, and if you don’t, then it’s just a matter of time. After all, look at his abs. He doesn’t offer anything more substantial than Edward in terms of emotion or support, but he does have those abs. He’s also got body heat, so obviously he is a better choice for Bella. He has one scene where he actually tells her that he has not imprinted on her as a mate, as is the way with his kind, but that doesn’t matter. We’re still supposed to believe that this is important, that this struggle over this pathetic, empty dishrag means something.
I love women. I love all sorts of women. And because I love real women, actual flesh and blood human being that happen to have a slightly different arrangement of chromosomes than I do, I despise these movies. I hate them for what they offer up as a value system. I hate them because there are girls who mistake their own chemical response to the male leads in the movie as an actual affection for the story that’s being told. They invest on the surface level, and in the meantime, there is this poisonous cancer, this vile insidious message that’s being sold to them underneath. I hate these movies because they tell girls that this is their value in the world. Who you bang defines you. You are worth your vagina and nothing more. You are who your man is. That is all.
And, yes… it matters. It matters precisely because these are giant blockbusters that will be seen by many, many people. It matters because much of the target audience is young and has very little experience with sussing out the subtext of what they’re watching. We teach audiences to just sit and passively let experiences happen to them. Don’t think about what you’re watching… not really. We do not teach our students to really process the media they watch, and so when I see something as philosophically corrupt as this, and as sneaky about it, it angers me. It is true that this is slicker than the last film, but if anything, that bothers me more, because now people will think even less about what they’re actually seeing. There’s more action in this film than in “New Moon,” but I think Meyer’s lousy handle on horror tropes makes it all terribly uninteresting. Big phony CGI werewolves bounce around a meadow while sparkly vampires throw football tackles at each other and break like marble. That’s the big action scene. That’s what the entire film builds to, and it’s pretty much over as soon as it begins. And it’s all diversion anyway, since the real climax of the film consists of Bryce Dallas Howard wrasslin’ with Robert Pattinson in the snow a bit. Because she’s mad that he took away the dude who bones her. Another woman defined in this film entirely by who her man is or was. And what weapon does she use to try to build her vampire army?
If you guessed “her vagina,” you are right. She manipulates a younger vampire by telling him how much she loves him, and based on what we see in the films, there’s no difference between her “love” and the “love” that supposedly unites Bella and Edward or Bella and Jacob. It’s all self-serving. It’s all superficial.
When the face of ultimate evil is represented by the bland visage of Dakota Fanning, something has gone terribly wrong. She is hilariously miscast here, and I don’t understand the mythology of this world at all. I know we met the Volturi in the last film, and they were represented by Michael Sheen and a bunch of folks dressed like The Human League. They gave Edward and Bella a command to do… something… and then they walked around in slow-motion. There’s more of that in this film, and they stand on the sidelines and watch things for most of the movie, then show up after the fight and kill a little girl. And then they leave. Another perfect example of the dynamic plotting and sensational storytelling that has made Stephenie Meyer the hero of emotionally stunted people everywhere.
If there was anything about Bella that was noteworthy, I would ease up on this point, but there’s not. She has no skills, no talents, no interests. She doesn’t have any goals in life. She doesn’t seem to attend school. She doesn’t seem to have any plan for the future. She is a blank. You cannot tell me a story about a blank and ask me to invest in what I’m watching. You have to try. Kristen Stewart has gotten looser and more natural over the course of the series, but she’s still not playing a character. She’s just a slightly less annoying collection of tics and bad decisions here.
I want to make special mention of the most ridiculous scene in any of the three films so far, a sequence involving a tent, a snowstorm, and the worst three-way of all time. It is supposed to be a simmering moment of romantic and sexual tension that pays off all the build-up in the series so far, and instead, it serves as a demonstration of just how little the stakes of the series matter. Like everything else in the film, it’s a conversation that goes nowhere, that resolves nothing, and that plays out as hollow tension with no purpose.
The film’s special effects are positively state of the art for 1995, and the film’s music supervisor obviously has some famous people’s phone numbers.
I find myself in an interesting position as we face down the prospect of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” because I like and respect Bill Condon as a filmmaker. I think he’s got good taste. I think he’s made really strong films so far as a director. I think he’s worth paying attention to, and I think he’s got a real taste for genre material that he hasn’t really indulged since he went mainstream. He’s a smart guy, a writer first, and I think he knows how to shape difficult material for the screen. And yet, I truly believe that “Twilight” is worthless as source material. I do not believe there is a filmmaker alive who could manage the impossible feat of creating a faithful adaptation of Meyer’s book and also making a good movie. Going into the home stretch, I think this is one of the worst blockbuster franchises of all time, inept from start to finish, and getting worse as they go. There will come a time when we look back on these films and wonder what sort of mob insanity drove their success, and we will laugh and shake our heads and pretend they were never really that popular.
There will be a lot of people seeing these movies this weekend, and nothing I say will change that. But I dare you, as you sit there watching, to really think about what you’re looking at. Don’t just let this garbage slide across your corneas. Don’t just let the parade of pretty faces go by.
Please… if you’ve found your way here, and if you’re reading these words… then I have faith in you. You’re better than “The Twilight Saga.” We all are.
Drew, I was wondering. How do you feel a film like this where the girl can’t make up her mind between two boys to have sex with is different from all those films where teenage boys (played by 20 somethings) are horny and looking for girls to have sex with?
Of course those usually end up with the guys learning a valuable lesson about true love, but what I was trying to say is: if Emma would’ve been a boy and the other guys would’ve been guys, would you still hate the story as much as you do now?
Of course ‘guys would’ve been guys’ should’ve read ‘gÃºys would’ve been girls’
I don’t really think to comparison applies. Emma, whether you liked her or not, was a strong, intelligent and flawed female character who actually underwent fairly significant character development. I would have to agree with Drew that there has not been any real character development for Bella, and this goes for both the books and the movies.
PS: Drew, if you think nothing happens in Eclipse, wait till Breaking Dawn comes out! Spoiler- the whole thing is about preparing for this big battle, and then the time arrives, they stand around talking (a few people die) and then everything is resolved. I can’t wait (yet also dread) seeing how they stretch this out into 2 movies!
Great review Drew. I couldn’t agree more. It scares me how little people think about the subtext when they read/watch this ‘story’. Twilight is a step backwards for the mind of a female and it’s damn dangerous because its all crafty ‘sub-text’. I wish people would think a bit more when they watch these things.
What review do you give movie like Transformers and other male oriented movies? They seem just as brainless and pointless to me. You have a kind of lecturing tone here that only a condescending, self-important guy would give to what you consider an inferior teenage girl. I doubt you had this same tone with some of the equally stupid male oriented movies. Just saying.
I think this review is about more than how “brainless” or “pointless” this movie is. It’s about how sad and subliminally dangerous it is. If a young teenage boy watches a Transformers movie, he’s not being subjected to any negative messaging – just bad filmmaking, which is too bad but not a big deal in life. When a young teenage girl watches the Twilght films, she is being sold on some very bad concepts about self-image, love and sex, and that’s the last thing they need to see. The fact that it’s all another vampires and werewolves might make one hope that no one’s taking it as a serious “how to” guide but the character of Bella is a “real” girl, and real girls in the audience may well identify with her. If they start to believe that the ideal of love is all about some powerful, physical attraction rather than actual emotional substance beyond saying “I love you” to some hot guy, or if they start to believe that the ultimate goal of teen relationships ought to be finding the best candidate to hook up with, then they are in big trouble when they have relationship decisions of their own to make in the real world.
Sorry, drew. While I agree with Chrissie’s overall point, to say that boys aren’t subjected to negative messaging from Transformer 2, is simply false. If you set aside the subtext that hypermasculinity earns you a hot, scantily-clad girlfriend who shares none of your ambitions for higher education, it is still one of the most blatantly racist mainstream movies in many years. The twin Coonbots with their exaggerated features,crunk dialect, gold teeth and who can’t READ are the worse racial caricatures I’ve seen since Song of the South. When many young white boys already call each other the n word with out irony and believe the breadth of black culture can be encapsulated in a rap song, to say depictions like the Sambots is just bad filmmaking rather than harmful stereotypes that serve to further distort views of POC, is disingenuous at best. Michael Bay deserves our disdain as much as Stephenie Meyer.
Every guy pretty much hates transformers 2, why? Cause it is a bad movie!!
And I had hope for eclipse as well, but this review does not bode well for what is to come.
All very good points. I see what you mean now.
‘Gone with the wind’ this is not.
Hollywood (well, American Media in *general*) seems to have a real problem making popular popcorn entertainment for girls that doesn’t reinforce Eisenhower-Era gender stereotypes at some level – if not (as in the case of Meyer’s books) worse.
Disney took Megan Cabot’s The Princess Diaries series, about a environmentalist, feminist teen reluctantly dragooned by her Grand Dame Gorgon of a Grandma and blanks-firing Prince Father into becoming “suitable” to be the figurehead monarch of a postage stamp country – and turned it into a “Princess fantasy” with Julie Andrews as her “sparkly” aunt and a conveniently dead father, suitable for Barbie Dolls of all ages! Worse, how many tween/teen television shows featuring female protagonists are there where the girls are consistently effective heroes, even in their own circle of friends let alone in the outside world – and how many are there where they’re adorably ditzy pop stars/Internet stars/television sitcom stars (the non-monarchical version of “princesses”)? Outside of BUFFY, THE VAMPIRE SLAYER or XENA, WARRIOR PRINCESS (both of which went off the air some years ago), I can’t think of anything else offhand.
Anyone read the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter books? Sexual fantasies with supernatural trappings and not much else. There’s a woman torn between a vampire and a werewolf there, too. These Twilight books and movies sound like the same thing, only for people who are afraid of sex.
While the Anita Blake books have to a large extent degenerated into kinky sex fantasies, the first half dozen or so featured a character who was strong and interesting, with plenty of internal conflicts (she’s Christian and raises zombies/ assassinates the living dead!) and no sex life (lots of hot guys, but Anita wasn’t ready).
Bella, on the other hand, is a cypher written on a white board. Girls don’t admire her and want to be her or be like her, they can erase her and write themselves into her place without worrying about whether they have the type of personality or character Edward/Jacob would want in a lover/girlfriend.
Interesting and thoughtful review, Drew.
I agree with your assessment of the character of Bella as vacuous and irritating. I’m no feminist, but I think Meyer has regrettably reversed the most noteworthy achievements of feminism. In her portrayal of Bella, she makes the female race seem incapable of surviving without idealised superficial romantic relationships. The series has reduced young women into passive vessels who are encouraged to succumb to a manic obsession ostensibly symptomatic of ‘first love’ (or rather lust/infatuation). Bella is a terrible role model for the teenage girls of today and her dependence on the two men is pathetic and unhealthy. I am not averse to the fantasy genre, but both Bella’s relationships with Jacob and Edward appear so far removed from reality that I find it difficult (even as someone who has experienced love) to relate to the characters. I am quite convinced that Twilight’s transition from a little known American cult series to a pop cultural phenomenon can be largely attributed to the fortuitous casting of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen (because let’s face it, the franchise would not have been marketable without ample eye candy). As far as I can tell, the sparklyness of Edward Cullen seems to be the sole magnetic appeal of the Twilight saga and will continue be in the foreseeable future.
In short, thanks for a wonderfully critical and interesting review! :)
The female race? Really?
While I applaud you for taking the time to nitpick my comment for grammatical errors, getting bogged down in semantics detracts from the overarching point that I was trying to make.
Actually, the series was very popular before RPattz was cast, and there were no few comments along the lines of “i didnt think he was hot before, but not that he’s been cast as Edward, i’m ttlly crushing lol!!1!”
With about a third of the books’ prose being devoted to JUST how attractive he (and his family) happens to be, fans don’t need a real face to identify, just a sparkly mess of generic (but unique!) hotness.
Haven’t read any of the other comments, but…. “And yet, I truly believe that “Twilight” is worthless as source material. I do not believe there is a filmmaker alive who could manage the impossible feat of creating a faithful adaptation of Meyer’s book and also making a good movie. ”
Unless you’ve read the books Drew, that is just a ridiculous statement to make. I 100% agree that these movies have been horrible….but there’s enough in the books where a “talented” person could make a great movie
I still think the 4th movie can be salvaged if they go for an R rating, C-section via teeth?
The whole point of the series thus far has been based on shallow, carnal, and co-dependent emotional manipulation played off as “true love”, does that magically change in the upcoming books?
I haven’t read the books and have only seen the first movie, which I thought was utterly average and instantly forgettable. Now, I’m not a hater so am not gonna bad mouth something lots of people love seeing as how I have no real insight in to it. But it does worry me that if what Drew says about these films is true then young girls everywhere are being sold a pretty vile message about their lives and futures. A good friend of mine, a tough, smart, sassy woman in her mid-thirties, is currently plowing through these books and is loving them. She hasn’t yet seen any of the films. So perhaps there is more to the books than there is to the films. If not, then her reaction and that of millions of other women and young girls is kinda worrying.
Sorry to say, the books are worse. Remember, movies have to cut out a lot of material to fit into two hours…
Thank you for this wonderful review. I’m taking my two daughters, reluctantly, to the midnight showing of this movie tonight, and to tell the truth, I’m not looking forward to it. You’ve hit the nail on the head in what is the flaw in this whole series of books: the fact that Bella Swan is such a horrible role model for young teenage girls. My daughter brought the set of books home back in 2008, before the first movie came out, and I read them. I must admit, I did admire the first book simply because I could see the appeal it had to a certain type of girl: the type who sits at home dateless waiting for a guy like Edward to come into her life. And I thought that Stephenie Meyer was brilliant to write a book aimed at that type of audience, a sure money getter. But as I read the second book, I was horrified. Here is Bella, left by Edward, who becomes nothing…she can’t pull herself together because her boyfriend leaves,so she becomes nothing…until she starts hanging around with another boy. And again she falls apart when that boy leaves her. And it gets worse in Eclipse, at one point Edward in the book actually tells Jacob that Bella needs to be looked after. The girl has no life outside of what she is when she is with one of the boys. Edward is so controlling, and his relationship with Bella is so…I don’t have the words for it, but he tells her what to do, tells her who she can see and where she can go, and in the books, when Bella sneaks away to see Jacob she is scared of seeing Edward afterwards. He has this overpowering effect on her. And when she does want some concessions from Edward, she tries to seduce him, and dangles sex as a bait. When my youngest who is Team Edward tells me she wants a boyfriend like Edward Cullen, and my older daughter tells me she’s Team Jacob because the wolf boys have killer abs, I cringe. And, I sit down with them patiently and go over once again why these characters are such poor role models. I wish I’d known about these books before my daughter brought them home, I wouldn’t have let them in the house. I can only hope that in their cases, it’s more that one likes Robert Pattinson, and the other likes Taylor Lautner, and it doesn’t go deeper than that. But, like those subliminal messages they used to put in ads, I’m afraid for a generation of girls watching these movies that are pretty on the outside, but carry a disturbing message underneath the nice trappings.
I completely agree with you! I love the first book. But when Bella completely falls apart after Edward leaves her, I couldn’t understand that at all. Where was the strong girl who went to face her death in the first book?
There is a part, I think in the third book, where Bella’s mom comments on the fact that whenever Edward moves Bella shifts: like he’s the sun and she’s a planet. Something like that… What a horrible image to send out.
Julie, I’m also an adult who read the books, pretty much because they were available at the library. Your comments mimic my feelings pretty much all the way through. I didn’t even feel that positive about the first book. I think I read all the way through the series with the hope that Bella actually grows as a person. No such luck, she remained as stunted as she was at the beginning. Such a whiner!
Perfect review, Drew!
this article is just like a pool of wisdom or whatever
Wow, I could not agree more. I read the books when I was in high school, before they were such a big deal, and I enjoyed them on a mindless level. We all need a little mindless reading/moviegoing now and then. But I’m 20 now and watching these young girls freak out over the series worries me a little. Bella is defined by the men in her life and thinks that’s perfectly OK. She has no ambition besides turning into a vampire and sleeping with Edward. Who is controlling and overprotective, which she seems to think is “perfect”. Nobody’s perfect. I gave Jacob a little more leeway in the books because he’s 16. What guy doesn’t think he’s the hottest thing ever at 16? Regardless, these movies should be viewed as mindless entertainment, and girls are seeing them differently, which isn’t good.
Great review/warning to the general public. The real fun is trying to explain to Twilight fans just how subliminaly morally corrupt and inertly dangerous these films are. They refuse/fail to understand what’s really going into their heads. It terrifies me that generation of young women are using these films as a moral compass and belief system for relationships
The only time I have watched any of the Twilight gilms is when they’ve been accompanied by Riff Trax, then it’s worth the 2 hours
The thing that bugs me most about Twilight is it essentially rips off the vastly superior Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show, but with one exception. Meyer had eliminated all the feminist female empowerment message Joss Whedon wove into Buffy. The Twilight series has been vastly more successful (by “successful” I mean it’s made a lot more money) than Buffy. Does that mean that’s what the audience want? Not a story about women being powerful but one of women being doormats who need men to save them? It bothers me that women are still, STILL in this day and age raising their daughters to believe this nonsense.
I haven’t seen a single frame of any of these movies so I can’t really slag on them but here is my take from afar:
Despite the gargantuan money on the line and the stakeholders belief they are making a more overtly female Harry Potter or something they just aren’t. To me these books occupy the same mental space as stacks of Young Readers paperbacks in the bookstore. It’s like Babysitter’s Club on steroids or Judy Blume or something to me. This is reinforced by most of what I’ve read about the author and her background. Doesn’t make it unworthy but the stakeholders belief that they are driving a female LOTR bus is patently absurd.
All of that acknowledged I’d still be interested in a supernatural setting like the one here but the movies look irredeemably cheap – especially considering how much money there is now involved in the machinery. Combine a prevailing view like the one Drew expounds here with such a cynical approach to production and the producers/filmmakers deserve to have people stay away.
I’ve also been wondering of late since I’m so not part of this “phenomenon” (and neither is my wife though she has girlfriends that are complete morons for it and she says so) I wonder if this is how uninitiated types look at things like LOTR and Star Wars fandom and the like. I suppose it’s unavoidable that some would and maybe this is a distinctly impenetrable thing to a male observer but I certainly hope not.
You shouldn’t include Judy Blume as part of the genre of fluffy young reader claptrap – Blume’s books are actually heartfelt and populated with rich, flawed, well-rounded human characters.
I have to say, I find it very odd that Drew would be accused of being somehow antifeminist for slagging this movie, in the sense that he considers women’s chosen fluff less desirable than men’s chosen fluff and is therefore talking down to women.
You could take any normal movie, put it at the top of a ladder, put the ladder on top of a building, put that building on top of another building, put those two buildings on top of the shoulders of Yao Ming, and put Yao Ming on the back of a pony grown freakishly oversized as a result of a nuclear accident, and that movie STILL could not talk down to women one-tenth as much as “Twilight” does.
Impressive review, especially considering the ads and many Twilight-related articles on this site, which I thoroughly understand running. People are fascinated by these extremely sub-par movies and you are filling their need for the latest news on them, as well you should. But then when the time comes to offer your true opinions, you do not back down. That is what I love about this site and about you as a reviewer. Bravo.
As for your take on this, I agree with you, having seen the last two movies and not read the books. I have a feeling there is something in the novels, at least decent story telling going on, since people who’s opinions I respect have said the books are actually quite good. But none of that seems to translate to the screen. Perhaps these could have been good, but they simply aren’t and I have no desire to see this.
Sadly, the people that will see it are going to have this terrible message delivered to them. You, as a woman, are defined by who you choose to sleep with. And women should idealize a centuries old, manipulative, half-awake horny jack-ass and tease then dismiss a halfway decent kid that seems to really like you for who you are.
Can’t wait for those other two to come out so this can be over.
Have you read the books or seen the movies? How could you describe Jacob as “a halfway decent kid” since he assaulted Bella and never understands that kissing her against her will is assault. He evens gets a pat on the back and “atta boy” from Bella’s father. Bella never teased Jacob, she was always telling him that they were just friends and he couldn’t take no for an answer. That’s not “a halfway decent kid” in my books. (And being only 16 is not an excuse either.)
Team Edward much, Keri?
Oh, Kate! There are flaws with Edward too but Jack doesn’t seem to need me to point those out. I think I hit a nerve though…Team Jacob much, Kate?
WOW, that was some rant! If I could give you a standing ovation, I would! I hope you feel better after getting all that out, dude. You’ve said exactly what I’ve thought for a long time, but you said it better than I ever could have. :)
I…love…you…man!!!
This review was pure brilliance from start to finish.
Completely disagree, he obviously has not even read the book.
Jasmin, what matters is that people are seeing the movies more than the books and this message is being sent to them. The movies are definitely more popular then the books.
Thank you so much. I’ve been trying to explain this to people but don’t have your command of language. Are you single I think I have a crush?
Drew,
I’m a fan of the books…I can tell you that I read them all really fast and Eclipse was my favorite and I’m hoping the movie will be the best as well.
That aside, your review totally makes sense haha. I laughed the whole time because you’re right. Deep in my mind though, lately, I have been bothered by the fact that Bella is going to exist only for Edward, and see the rest of her loved ones die. Just like Edward mentioned in the trailer…Weird. Thanks for posting! I’m not going to change my mind and just hate Twilight, but it definitely brings a new side to this. Good job.
Most important point? This weekend, go see Toy Story 3 if you haven’t. If you have, you probably want to see it again, as I do. Let the world know that we like good films.
I’m sorry, is this a movie review? or just a platform for personal hate of a movie and its actors? So unprofessional.
You are missing the point. These are horrible films. Amateurish at best. The books are trash. The franchise created horrible role models for not only young girls and women but boys as well. Re-read the review with an open mind.
I would also make the argument that reviewers have an ethical responsibility to expose how reprehensible movies like this are.
Laura, would you say the same if he trashed a movie you HATED – like a liberal documentary, say…?
And I don’t believe there were any negative comments on the actors themselves anyway, it’s the characters they’re playing.
And he clearly hates the characters.
Drew actually pays Kristen a comment: “Kristen Stewart has gotten looser and more natural over the course of the series”
Twihard rebuttal – fail
Yes, this is a well written and well considered review of a film, its story, its themes and the message it is sending out. I have no idea if it is accurate as I haven’t seen the film but it is Drew’s opinion based upon what he watched. A film review is essentially an opinion. You or I may disagree (I probably won’t) but it is still valid – especially when it has been as deeply considered as this one has.
Sorry, but Laura is right. Aside from maybe the four statements in the article that are review material, the rest belongs in an ethics lecture.
When I was a teenager I was never influenced by anything in the world, I always loved movies and watched every single film, never cared about if it was not for my age, I was lucky to have good parents who taught me to separate fantasy from real life, to decide, to be myself. It helped me a lot. I’ll be in the movie theater like every saturday and sunday and sure I’ll be watching this film, and I’ll take just the way it is: “fantasy”. If many people think this film is bad for teens, I think it’s time for them to talk to their children and develope a good relationship with them, explaining what things are good and what are bad, from this film, from everything in life. Prohibiting something is making somethind more tempting. Parents should be aware to what their children do, and be ready to advise them.
and finally I apologize for my writing skills since English is not my native language.
Not even looking to get into the whole subtext about the unhealthy relationships and all that jazz, cuz honestly, I don’t care enough about these movies (or the books) to talk that seriously about them.
Just wanted to comment – every reason you loathe these movies is why they’re popular. So, really, I can’t remotely fathom why you were even think that you could walk into them with any sort of high hopes.
Thank you, Drew. This is an excellent review. And you are absolutely right about everything.
You took the words right out of mu=y mouth. Twilight is a disgrace to literature. Those books should be thrown in a fire.
I wouldn’t go THAT far, Nipo.
I’d just hand the girls who are swooning over Meyers’s work something less disgraceful and contemptuous towards women – like *hentai*, say…. >:)
While I understand the myriad points you make in your review, your tone implies an inherent lack of faith in audience intelligence and reflects the response of an injured party who wants everyone else to understand his pain. My contention with your review is simply that I think most people know Twilight is a joke. that is no secret. Also, the audience, who you fear this fluffy harlequin writ big will damage, will grow out of this stage and be ashamed of it just like they do with boy bands and twitter accounts. The message behind twilight is indeed the stuff of trashy soaps and romance novels, yet it is no different–as many commenters have noted–than the power fantasies of superhero flicks, soldier movies and martial arts films, where worth is determined by who you beat up, dismember or kill. If that same stance can’t be applied to a female version of ‘fantasy’ then none of us are any better than fanboys who claim that there passions are superior simply because its theirs. Twilight movies, like True Blood, Interview with the Vamp, and even Blade movies, are fantasy that, at best, tangentially reflect reality. If audiences can’t tell the difference between fantasy and reality than we have a problem, but somehow I doubt that the average teen female viewer is really pondering giving her virginity to a vampire or werewolf. Unless you know something, we don’t.
c –
1. You think that Drew is underestimating the intelligence of the audience? Maybe not; you claim that “most people know Twilight is a joke”, but I don’t think the core audience has gotten that memo. They really do have a fierce interest in and loyalty to this series of subpar movies and its ridiculous characters, so perhaps his assessment of their intelligence (or lack thereof) is spot on.
2. Yes, the fans will eventually gorw up and may well disown the Twilight saga later in life. But for those who are living for it right now, please don’t underestimate the effects it could realistically have on them, especially the girls in the audience. You’re correct that male-centric films, with the fantasy being badass dominance as opposed to romantic nirvana, are basically the same sort of thing. Doesn’t mean either of them are a good thing. Both can – and do – give impressionable kids a twisted perspective about what they should value or aspire to. Film is entertainment above all else and no filmmaker is obligated to embrace good morals or messages in their work. But it’s perfectly fair and necessary for people to be dismayed when they see something with such a negative message being propelled into the hearts of so many young kids, and Drew’s review is particularly articulate about why it’s so troubling. Like it or not, he’s absolutely right.
3. I’m sure the kids who watch the Twilight films aren’t in the least bit confused about whether it’s fantasy or reality, and that no female fans are out there believing that they’ll find a vampire or werewolf to hook up with one day. But the dynamic shown in these relationships is all too real. Regular mortals have these lopsided relationships all the time, in which one partner tries to dominate and control the other, or treat their partner like a mere possession or sexual object. And far too many actual mortals become passive victims of emotionally – and sometimes physically – abusive behavior. To romanticize this sort of thing and to make it look acceptable or desirable to an audience of predominantly younger viewers is extremely uncool, especially in this day and age where we read so often about the sad results of teen bullying, obssessive online or real life stalking, etc. There’s enough dysfunctional crap out there for our kids to contend with as it is, and it’s already tough for parents to help kids navigate through it. To actually sell this stuff as normal is simply pathetic and so very counterproductive to kids everywhere.
That was a wonderful review Drew. I sent it along to a couple of my friends. I listened (audio book) and read the first book, watched the first movie out of curiosity. Honestly, I don’t think there’s anything in the books that aren’t in the movies. More detail perhaps, but the books are just as vapid as the movies. They are horrible, and I find it sad that teenage girls look up to Bella. I completely agree with your characterization of her. There is nothing redeeming about her. I didn’t like her, immediately. Even the friends she made in the high school, she didn’t really like, and seemed to want to get away whenever they were around. She has no personality. Doesn’t seem to care much about leaving her family behind to become a vampire. Why in names would girls find Bella as a role model in hopes of getting their own Edward and Jacob is beyond me. I try to remember if I liked similar books when I was in high school – probably, but I can’t remember one book that seemed to go on and on and on about how beautiful the guy they “love” is. I started reading Eclipse, and there, she also goes on and on about Edward too. I mean, really? Can we stop with using all sorts of adjectives to describe a face? So no, I don’t think the source material is any better than the movies, and I wish fans were more addicted with some character that is more worthy of a potato than Bella is. Thanks again for a well thought out, well written review.
I didn’t come here to be lectured at. If you’re going to review a movie? Great! REVIEW IT! Dont’ give me some bull lecture about how I shouldn’t watch this movie based on it’s source material or the plot. Take the movie for what it is and review it! You have no right to call yourself a movie reviewer. Yo uare seriously pretentious and self-indulgent if you think this is a review.
This is a review. He talks about how poorly it’s made. He points out that the characters are poorly defined. He talks about how the special effects are out of date. He talks about how this movie doesn’t move the story forward or develop the characters. He also points out that this is a horrible film. That is exactly what a movie review is supposed to do. My advise to you is to reexamine why you love the movie and decide for yourself if those qualities are admirable. If you are truly a fan of the franchise, then why are you reading reviews? A review is a tool for filmgoers to use to help them make up their minds on a movie they aren’t sure they want to see. Don’t expect a review to offer confirmation that a movie you love is great.
Rich, don’t try to explain this to someone like Isabella.
Such intelligent and meaningful words like yours fall on deaf ears of a rabid, sensitive fan like her. Really, she won’t even bother to read this because you dare defend this meanie head who said mean things about her precious books.
Bravo. The world doesn’t need more mass media that teaches girls to lower their expectations. It boggles me that this series is orders of magnitude more popular than “Buffy” ever was, as it seems devoted to reversing all the feminist strides that Whedon and Co.’s stories helped make.
Hi Drew,
I read your review of the new Twilight movie, and while I appreciate your critique on the ideology of the book, I am still looking for a review of the movie, itself – content aside, because let’s face it, we can’t change that.
I do not entirely agree with your view on the books. I also do not appreciate that you make obtuse generalizations about something you claim not to have read or have desire to read. It is one thing to criticize, face value, and it is another to actually have some background into the reason these books exist. Perhaps, these books are as a lesson in tragedy and romantic love. That is what I take from it. Maybe we should ask Stephanie Meyer about this one, so we could clear this up.
In any case, review the movie. Let’s leave the content alone. Talk about the process, please! You are allowed to hate the characters and those who do not like the storyline will, no doubt, retire their stake on tickets. All I am asking is that you write a review for the movie that offers a more objective point of view. I find it sad that so many critics make value judgments when that is not what the public is looking for. Everyone will have their own opinion, some like yours and others like mine. What we desire is a look at the acting, direction, photography, and, ultimately, the through-and-through composition of the story (as it was meant to be told).
I do not believe in abstinence education and media, such as Twilight, should exist as an example of what not to do. Moreover, ‘girls, do not through away your whole life for one guy.’ Self-sacrifice, obsession, and infatuation, go hand-in-hand, as you said. All people need to be taught the importance of love, and learning to distinguish the difference between what is ‘real’ and what is liquid tragedy.
Many people, especially women, go through the aftermath of first love, obsession, idealization and devaluation, and, lastly, self-deprecation. Of course, anyone who becomes clinically depressed and attempts suicide, as Bella did in “New Moon,” should realize whatever they have/had is not healthy and is not love. Uncovering a story about a young, human girl who denies herself, in turn, for the world of forever brutality and condemnation is a necessary lesson, even if an evil one. It is true many will fall for the narcissistic subjugation of people as “meat,” objects, or parts created for sex and insatiable desire. But, there will be subsection of these who will come to see it for what it is – a worthy, modern-day horror; a human tragedy. In “Breaking Dawn,” Bella becomes a vampire and lives a life of desolation and scorn. No matter the view, it is a relatable story and that is why so many love and/or detest it. Either way, we all need to take a look at ourselves and come to terms with the reasons we are so moved or triggered by this story – why it attracts us or repels us. What does this say about us all, society, and humanity?
-Jessica McMahan
King of Prussia, PA
“aftermath”? “lives a life of desolation and scorn?” No. That is false. That’s your interpretation, but none of that is there in the novels. In the novels and the films there is no “aftermath” because the characters think it’s all perfectly right and normal, and not a problem at all. In the book it’s even worse, and portrayed as an IDEAL situation.
As for what happens after she becomes a vampire – she becomes perfect. She loves it. She revels in it. It’s easier for her, and better than her human life.
@ Bec – Agree 100%. I’m seeing this same poster leaving comments all over the place about how this series ends in tragedy, and I’m glad someone finally called bull on that noise. Guess she assumed nobody here had read the books except her, and nobody would call her out on how the stories really ended, but you are right. Bella’s happy when all is said and done and has no regrets about anything, so where’s the tragedy?
Also, let me take your point and go one further. You said the book makes this “romance” seem normal and ideal, and it does. But what else should be mentioned here is how the marketing also plays up that idealized “romance”. That whole thing about Bella choosing a bed buddy is the very heart of every ad for this movie, and it’s on every t-shirt and poster in the window at Hot Topic. Girls are not being told “This is a tragic story, this is not how to handle relationships”. They are being sold a bunch of junk about how beautiful it is to be wanted by someone beautiful, and how that should be enough to make you happy because then you can withdraw from the world, be with your “beloved” forever and be happy. So it’s not just the books or films, it’s all the marketing too, adding to the dysfunctional illusion that these poor kids are sucking up.
Whoops, I just saw that a couple of other people below already mentioned how not tragic the story is, should’ve read the whole page before I posted! Still, good post Bec! Glad some people here are telling it like it is!
I respect your point of view, Jessica, but “Motion Captured” is Drew’s blog. People come here precisely for his opinion. I appreciate his point of view, and would not visit the site without it. I hope you enjoy the movie – sincerely – and I hope you come back to visit Drew’s blog. You should read him more often. I would think that [especially women] would appreciate Drew’s sensibility towards these specific issues in movies. He hates most romantic comedies because they underwrite the female leads and treat them as incomplete without a man. He’s championing you, Jessica. And the film community is better off having Drew’s voice be heard.
BTW, Drew, this was a great read. Thanks.
“In “Breaking Dawn,” Bella becomes a vampire and lives a life of desolation and scorn.”
Did we read the same book? Bella becomes beautiful and perfect, she has incredible mind-blowing sex all night every night, her daughter is gorgeous and perfect, her best friend becomes part of the family, she’s still around her dad (thanks to her super awesome special power of incredible restraint and control) — she pretty much has everything she ever wanted. How is “desolation and scorn?”
Agree agree agree. I’ve read the books and seen the other two movies, and I have a feeling that the first one will remain the most interesting (even though it does look really, really cheap). That’s because that one diverges the most from the source material, although not much, and definitely not enough.
If it makes anyone feel better, I have a 14-year-old daughter who had a brief nonironic infatuation with the series and now–although she is still interested and thinks the guys are hot–despises Bella and thinks Edward is a stalker. For all of her friends, Twilight has descended to the level of camp, and they talk about it as such.
Obviously the only priority for Summit here is making money. In a very short period of time none of these movies will make any sense at all to anyone, except as an excuse to look at Rob Pattinson. THey already don’t make sense unless you’ve read the books. I don’t understand why the writers didn’t exercise a little creativity; I’ve never seen a movie based on a book that was so completely faithful and, as a result, plodding and deeply, deeply boring.
I keep hearing that Kristen Stewart is a wonderful actress but since I’m like you and can’t stand Bella, it is quite difficult for me to see any talent there. The thing I am really waiting for is for this dreadful series to end so she and Pattinson are free to finally become real actors, which is what they seem to want to be. From what I’ve read they had no idea what they were getting into, and now they are trapped. They both seem like smart people, and how they keep straight faces when asked those oh-so-serious questions about Edward and Bella’s motivations and character development is beyond me. I wonder how often they wish they could kiss the money goodbye and just run.
Came here for a movie review, left with an ideological critique of the treachery of Bella Swan. Although valid, this could have been split into two articles to make it more coherent.
Nonsense.
This is easily the most interesting review I have read of the “Twilight” saga and there are some really good points. Bella is annoying in the movies. Kristen Stewart is sullen and annoying. The only thing I differ in opinion on is the source material. The books are terrific and even though Bella is still annoying at times, on the written page, it actually makes sense. Again, loved the whole discourse on the characters being ruled by their groin. I have to agree based on the movies.
I love “Twilight.” That book got me to start reading again. I’ve gone through three copies: I take it everytime I go on vacation.
I started to hate the series with “New Moon.” “Eclipse” was just frustrating and “Breaking Dwan” felt like a piece of bad fanfiction. Everything that is wrong with the book series you nailed spot on with your article.
I bought the first book in 2005 when I was 18 years old. I completely put myself in Bella’s shoes. Now at 22, I’m loving the movies as escapism.
I really hope they make the last installments rated ‘R’. I know it’ll never happen, but if it did, it might send a message to those 12-13 year old girls that life is not the cheery PG-13 rating they’re use to seeing.
At the risk of coming across as condescending – it’s great that something awoke a love of reading in you, but here’s a suggestion – try reading a different book. For someone who ‘started to hate the series’ why are you still taking it on vacation. There are thousands of amazing pieces of literature out there. And if you are after escapism, there’s plenty of that too. Life’s too short to read the same books so many times.
A review of the movie, separate from the content/ideology/themes would be about a paragraph. Nothing well done…some, competently done…utterly forgettable filmmaking.
That said, I much prefer a review like this that discusses the reprehensible nature of these stories. Stephanie Meyer has created, perhaps, the worst popular female character in modern literature (use that word carefully around these books). The movies take that and shallow it up a level or two. They’re awful, and Drew has decided to nail them for it. I love it!
god, there is more of us, thank god. I mean the Twilight haters, Twilight rapes the minds of people around the globe, Twilight needs to be erased from the memory of humanity. also, you will enjoy this review of Eclipse: [chud.com]
Drew’s review is not condescending. These movies are (I can’t speak for the books) … My wife and I just slogged through “New Moon’ the other night for the first time and so much of what he writes here is what I came away with in that movie. From the subtext, to the character of Bella, to the impression that movie was just killing time for the next movie. To think of sitting through another two hours of the same plot points.. Mind boggling. The only ongoing debate we had afterwards was whether Bella was such a worthless character to play or if Kristen Stewart’s expressionless, one note performance was, for lack of a better term, ‘method acting.’ A debate which, ironically, was answered the next morning when we stumbled across ‘Adventureland’ on cable and found that she apparently acts disaffected, expressionless, and ‘pining for Edward’ in every role she plays…
Drew, thanks for another thoughtful and insightful review. For me, you were always the best part of your former digs, why I followed you to HitFix, and the movie reviewer I’ve been able to consistently count on the most since David Ansen left Newsweek for parts unknown (at least to me)
Thanks!
Awesome review!
as a female, i couldn’t agree with you more. your article describes my intense hatred of the twilight franchise in a general to a T! while some obsess over team jacob vs. team edward, how about team bella get a freaking life?
I agree with you, completely. Bella does need to get a life, but this fluff does not constitute a valid review. It is just hate. While others might look at the books as evil, others might find tragedy in it. Perhaps, even, a valuable life lesson. We cannot deny that many people out there, especially women, have been in abusive relationships. To externalize these relationships in a way that someone might be able to relate, is to teach something. No matter what you all say, Twilight is not, entirely, despicable.
I know what I am talking about. I have been in mistreated in the past. For anyone who is a survivor of abuse, this series is potent. It is not nothing to so many people because of that. For this very reason, no matter how annoying Bella Swan might be, she is not horrible. Vapid, self-absorbed, and completely unaware of herself…but not ugly and detestable.
Let’s be honest…people can find a life lesson in almost anything if they look hard enough. If material speaks to you as an individual for whatever particular reason, then it does. That doesn’t mean it’s well-made from a critical standpoint. This is, in fact, a valid film review. The comments made in Drew’s review which pertain to the quality of the movie itself are things I’ve heard echoed by many others; even many Twilight fans themselves do not think the films are so hot.
If you disagree with any of the additional opinions expressed in this review, regarding the nature of the characterization of Bella, that’s your right. The books and the films may have value to you beyond their actual quality, and that’s obviously true of about a zillion other people too. But this review is not “just hate”. If a film reviewer, or a film fan coming here to read and comment, feels that there is something negative in the way this story and its message are presented, then that’s all valid. As strongly as you feel that the books/films in this series are important or “potent”, others (myself included) are disgusted, saddened, or even angered by what they perceive to be a step backwards in the way females are portrayed in the entertainment world. If your emotional attachment to the stories prevents you from seeing it that way, that’s fine, but not everybody is in that boat with you. There are reasonable arguments to be made for why many people feel the books and films in this franchise are poorly made and infuriatingly offensive. It goes beyond “hate” for the sake of it. It’s thought out and it’s completely fair. Deal with it.
It’s not a review Drew presents. It’s a criticism of the book. You are wrong.
Drew has some valid points about the film, but most of his review as a non-descript bashing of the book itself and its characters. It’s all subjective pish-posh with no real credibility.
FLGal…this book is a tragedy. It is not supposed to be politically correct. There are sexist pieces in it, but the books do not condone these stereotyped gender roles as you suggest. You are putting yourself in a box….or perhaps you are afraid the books will do this to you or others that find some value in them. For some reason, you are afraid of this presentation. I was suggest that you take a hard look at why this series bothers you so much. It is fantasy, but abuse happens all the time. Yes, it is disgusting…but the value in the lesson is worthwhile. And, the book itself is not sexist! You really need to read the books because your bias is preventing you from seeing the bigger picture.
Noooo – YOU are wrong. Anything that discusses the plot, pacing, effects, screen adaptation/script, actors’ performances, etc. is a film review. In addition to the review of the film itself, Drew had a bit of a rant about the whole Bella character and how she is portrayed in both the films and the books. And as I already said, his reasoning for his dislike is all spelled out and is not mere knee-jerk “hater”-speak. I know that hardcore fans usually dismiss any negative opinions about what they love as “hate”, but that is so MySpace. There are honest, considered, intelligent comments being made here about the different opinions people have of this film and the Twilight saga in general. You are spending a lot of time defending it, and it seems there is no negative comment that you feel you can allow to leave unanswered. It is obvious that you reeeeeally love Twilight. Cool. Seriously. But you are not in any position to dismiss anyone else’s viewpoints, and it not accurate to assert that what Drew wrote was not a film review. It is what it is and everyone can see it, regardless of whether you think his review had merit. Your support of Ms. Meyer and her work is seemingly heartfelt, but when you get too cheerleader-y it begins to dilute your message. You come off like a Jehovah’s Witness banging on door after door, trying to convert people. Like whatever you want to like, but don’t distort or dismiss the opinions of others who do not agree.
For me, the main issue in the Twilight phenomenon as a whole is something that it would seem no one wants to really address, because it is terribly politically incorrect, and, what’s worse, it would be easy to mistake it for misogyny: the fact that the reason why the books and the movies resonate the way they do with so, so many girls and even women is simply because there are a lot of girls and women who has Bella in the back of their minds as an ideal to aspire to: a female who just seek the attention of hot males (not even the affection, affection has nothing to do with it), a female who feels empowered, in control, by having hot males adoring her and, if possible, fighting for her. And, what’s worse, a female that finds that power fantasy “romantic”, a female for whom that perverse, twisted notion of a relationship embodies the concept of “LOVE”.
And what makes TWILIGHT even more repugnant is that it not only uses that female craving so insidiously to find its audience, it also ENCOURAGES it. It is encouraging girls everywhere to become the worst women they can be, the most loathsome as human beings.
There are many films for men that operate on similar level, many brainless, power trips that offer nothing more; but, more often than not, male power fantasies are only silly and intellectually inert, but not that vile. And I stress the “more often than not” part, because I am aware there are quite a few male power fantasies as sick, rotten and dangerous as this one; but I do believe that most of them are much more simple and harmless.
It’s not just Twilight, either. The entire romantic comedy genre has devolved into this formula: a tight-ass career woman needs a man to come along and fix her. Why can’t women (or men for that matter) in film be presented as single by choice and happy, well adjusted adults? I thought 500 Days of Summer nailed this idea pretty well, that people wind up unhappy or in dysfunctional relationships because they are being given bad relationship models from the media. Also, Joss Whedon should sue Stephanie Meyer for ripping off Buffy.
I agree, 500 Days of Summer, is a great movie. It is true and honest account of maturity, responsibility, and growth. It is real. It is one of my favorite movies, in fact. You forget that many women, because of socialized gender roles, come to think – thanks, in part to Disney – that a prince on a white horse will come to the rescue and sweep her off her feet. We cannot blame women for this or society for pretext that reflects this very view.
What this review is missing is that many women, especially, connect with the Twilight series not because they want to be with “Edward” forever, but that they can see themselves or could identify with Bella at one point in time. I, for one, like the series because I see the literature as a tragedy. It is an invaluable lesson just as Romeo and Juliet or the Scarlet Letter are. It is inescapably campy, immature, and lacking self-awareness for a reason. It is a book based on Bella Swan’s take on things and, unfortunately, many girls/women can identify. Taking away this literature like this will not help the problem. Educating people on the valuable lesson within the books is the point. If people can see themselves in it, they are more likely to externalize the problem and realize they need to make a change. For me, it took losing almost everything to try to make a relationship work out. I would rather girls and young women read about the consequences of self-sacrifice, than go through it on there own and figure it out as they go. The fact that you can literally see the consequences of Bella Swan’s choices and that she looses herself in the end – is the entire point of these books! She trades in her soul to become a lifeless vampire. What better lesson is there. It is a tragedy and, thus, invaluable. People do not hate Romeo and Juliet, but it offers similar content. In fact, “New Moon” parallels Romeo and Juliet almost in every way, as it was described in the book. I wonder why. Think about it!
But the difference being “Romeo & Juliet” is quite well-written and considered a classic. I detest Juliet’s character because all she does is pine but then the females of that era did not have any other choice. They were expected to marry and have children. That is it. (I am a wife & mother btw). But today, women have so many choices. I think Bella’s character would not be so detestable if she just didn’t focus on wanting to be a vampire to be with Edward. Unfortunately that was all that Bella did. She made Edward and her desire to be a vampire her focus and paid no more attention to her parents (that is another issue I have with her character). She is just pathetic.
Mari, I am not disagreeing with that. I am talking about the value in the story – its theme, main idea. You can hate, Bella, or you can like her – understand her. To say she is pathetic, is to discount her completely. I just hope you don’t discount people like that altogether, in real life. Truth is, Bella is young. How can we blame someone who has no self-awareness or insight. It is sad. That is why, like “Romeo and Juliet,” Stephanie Meyer’s series is a tragedy. No doubt, many people can related when they were young, pining over something…a toy and later, perhaps, a boy. It is innocent and ignorant, true. But it is what happens to so many girls.
I encourage you to educate your children on the movie not by keeping them from this media, but by teaching them that the characters presented do not love one another. To write off this literature as trash is to deny its teachable value. People will do what they want and if we disregard their realities, we have no chance at informing their futures in positive ways.
Best.Review.Ever!
Some fat dude over 40 doesn’t like the Twilight series and is spouting off nonsense about how damaging it is to teenage girls…
You’re a pop-culture critic, I can see where your pompous attitude stems from, the belief that what you’re doing matters. It doesn’t. This film doesn’t matter either. That being said, your argument is complete bullshit, I can dissect it, point out how universally stupid/lame your theory is, but like I said.. it doesn’t matter. Maybe to a fat nerd whos entire life is pop culture it would. If anything, your contribution to Aint It Cool News, probably had the same effect on millions of nerd-males you’re criticizing Twilight for. An entire generation raised on Star Wars and pop culture, oblivious to anything but. Face it fat man, you’re stuck in an 1980’s mentality where we had the luxary to nerd out over movies. You’re irrelevant in a post 9-11 landscape.
Just a wake up call. Don’t commit suicide, bro.
I never comment on these things except when I see something very wrong here, but I simply cannot condone your idiocy. First, let’s lose the academic bully stance of how Drew’s argument is bullshit, but you’re too good to say anything about it because “it doesn’t matter”. If you’re going to come onto a board where people are having an intelligent and impassioned discussion, have the courtesy to actually contribute something of value beyond your anonymous supremacy, which automatically prevents you from answering any of Drew’s points and queries. Second, if this is connecting the unhealthy nature of obsession to being a fanboy of any specific genre/pop culture totem, trust somebody who will quickly cop to such an addiction: I KNOW, and I’m working on it (video games, comics, an uncontrollable love for the work of Eric Christian Olsen). However, Star Wars and its ilk taught me the value of doing the right thing, and Drew’s argument largely falls on the misplaced gender roles that Twilight imparts on its impressionable fans, regardless of their ages. Thirdly, didn’t you come onto this board to watch people “nerd out” over movies? How does that make Drew irrelevant? Not to make an argumentum ad populum, but check out how passionate people are about this topic, as well as how many others have sent this item along to their friends and interested parties. Finally, lose the fat jokes. If you’re hot for making fun of the way others look, at least have the decency to post a picture of yourself for aesthetic purposes.
Also, if you happened to never show up on this board again, suicide or not, I’m pretty sure nobody would miss you. But I’ll do you one better and invite you back to make your final point. XO, Kyle
All of this stems from being old/out of touch and has very little to do with Twilight. You can over analyze anything: soap operas, MTV, advertising, trashy magazines, ect ect ect… and come up with the same arguments Drew is making here… in the end, all Drew is criticizing, is human nature. Erase the Twilight books, erase the films, and the world is still the same. This series was very bottom up. The girls bought the books, made it a genuine pop culture phenomenom, they made the first film a massive hit that came out nowhere… So for Drew to come along, and tell all of these girls that FUCKING LOVE THIS, that… well, all of you girls are dumb for enjoying this and you need me, the fat guy faux-intellectual, to lecture to you on why the books/movies you love are bad for you… is in effect, becoming what you’re rallying against, its sexist. And in the end its complete bullshit, because its not about Twilight. Its about Drew being old. Its about him afraid of not being able to relate to a huge segment of the filmgoing audience. So instead of embracing it, like his counterpart at AICN, he’s lashing out against it with the stand by/predictible criticism that Twilight is sexist. Twilight is this cultural moment, indicative of a new generation/power shift/paradigm changing zeitgeist moment, theres backlash from other old out of touch baby boomer faggots that can’t let go of the fact that their time, i.e. your time… IS UP. you had the 80’s, you had the 90’s, and now the world is slowly changing.. movies are changing, music is different… and because blowhards like Drew make their living writing about pop-culture… this moment must be really scary. So he’s lashing out with some bullshit argument, which in the grand scheme of things, is irrelevant. Its blog mentality, take a stance, “anti-Twilight” rah rah.. and get hits from haters.
Oh, holy cheese, Raymond. Look, it’s like this: Just because something is a “cultural moment” doesn’t make it above criticism. Your logic is, if it’s new and someone hates it, that someone MUST be old and out of touch, otherwise they’d love it. Cause, it’s, well, you know, NEW. And all the kids out there like it. That is the most preposterous thing anyone has posted yet on this page.
If a movie is crappy, then a movie reviewer has an obligation to say so. If a reviewer like Drew also comments on pop culture on a regular basis, then it makes sense for him to address any points he finds to be culturally relevant. What Drew wrote in this review IS relevant, much more so than this “zeitgeist” that you say has been ushered in by the Twilight saga. This crud isn’t that big of a deal, culture-wise, when you take the long view of things. Vampires are the current craze, and one that has come around a few times before. They are a fad which will inevitably pass and move aside to make room for whatever the next big sensation may be. But the points made in this review – that it is sickening to see females characterized in such a pathetic, dependent and feeble way, and that such characterizations might be sending bad messages to younger fans – are points that have always applied and will always apply to films, television shows, books, and any other form of mass media entertainment.
Plenty of people who aren’t “old/out of touch” bloggers share these sentiments, including many actual teenagers I know, so please get a grip. Your complete and utter disregard for a person who isn’t jumping on this pop culture bandwagon is silly. You know, I have no idea about Drew’s age. But I know that it sometimes takes a person with more than a few years under his or her belt to actually comment in an intelligent manner about things. Once you’ve seen fads like this one come and go in the entertainment world, you realize that some of them are more fun or more worthwhile than others, and you know better than to act the fool over every new trend that comes down the pipe. Sorry if it bugs you to know that there are people out there pissing on Twilight’s parade, but don’t be so ignorant or closed-minded as to presume that the only way someone might find this franchise nauseating is because they’re old or incapable of appreciating the new, because that’s just not reality.
Drew – I bring up your weight because I can assume that you don’t relate to being young and attractive or having a love life in high school. These are the types of real life experiences that all of us were going through while you were collecting Boba Fett action figures.
And I think Aint It Cool contributed to romanticizing “the nerd mythology”, the idea that obsessing over film, and devoting your life to comic books/ect. And thats had a much more damaging effect on American society than whatever you think Twilight is having.
Point number 2, I agree that Bella is a horrible role model for all those girls dating vampires and werewolves.
Point number 3, Han Solo was a terrible role model in Star Wars, and look how you and the AICN crew turned out. So maybe you should lighten up bro.
Drew,
I do have to agree with Raymond, in that, this review definitely seems to be feeding your own value system. It is as though you feel the need to defend it when Twilight is not seeking to create a counter-culture of female-abusing propaganda. Many men do not enjoy the films because they have no wish to delve into the “forever fantasy” as girls often do. Unfortunately, many girls are brought up to believe that they will live “happily ever after” with some guy. In this way, girls are taught to wait, to depend on fate to support them, and guide them into their destiny – love. It is for this very reason, they need to read the books or see the film. Girls, especially, need to know the consequences of unhealthy, self-sacrificing love. If anything, it would be better for you write a review on parenting rather than the media that reflects the truth of our society.
The point is, the series does not conclude with a happy ending. It is a tragedy. If it ended differently, you might have a case when you state that it is condoning sexist female gender stereotypes. While it is true Bella personifies a girl that is, essentially, dolled-on by Edward, the book itself, is not sexist. Bella is, no doubt, protected and locked away like a porcelain doll that’s worth is forever castigated because it is too precision to take into the light of day. Many girls are socialized in this same way, protected from getting hurt, when what they really need is the tools and self-worth necessary to protect themselves from hurt that will, inevitably, come with life.
This movie is indispensable for this reason. Please see it for what it really is. And, do yourself a favor, before writing more reviews on the books….actually take the time to read it. Until then, you lose credibility.
Whoa, wait a minute here. “…the series does not conclude with a happy ending.” Did we read different books? I remember the last sentence being something along the lines of “We’re going to be together forever and ever” as beautiful vampire Edward and beautiful vampire Bella sexed it up in their perfect little cottage in the woods while the rest of the family took care of their perfect half-vampire child. Can someone please define tragedy?
That is the whole point. Perhaps, Meyer attended it to be taken in a different way. Truth is, most of us with intelligence see it for what it is – a tragic story. A human girl falls for a vampire and despite an abusive controlling behavior, continues to be with him and, in fact, is so completely unaware to think otherwise. This is the tragedy and the lesson in the story. That is how we have to take it, otherwise, there is no value in this literature as Drew supposes. We would have to cast out so much more literary works/movies/media, if that were the case. It is not always meant to be taken “literally.” Afterall, Bella is too deft and unaware to have made any different choice and to see the ending as anything other than happy, when you and I both no it’s sad.
Excellent review! The only thing better than the review is some of the comments! They’re fair more entertaining than any of the books I read (the first two) or any of the films I’ve seen (again, the first two).
It’s like you are speaking my mind! From the time I read half of the first book I thought Bella was one of the most worthless character inventions of all time, Edward was a creepy, overly possessive “contorl freak” and Jacob was just pathetic rush of hormones. The fact that these poorly written, poorly developed, pathetic stories have such a strong fan base is a sad commentary on American culture and I am glad that somebody agrees.
Y’know, whenever I’m consumed by disgust with “Twilight,” I’m given to try and be introspective as to whether it’s REALLY as bad as I think it is or if I’m just not used to seeing “geek” material from a female perspective. As in: I look at the goofy/obvious fetishism of the wolf-boys – i.e. “We break our clothes when we change, so we have to walk around shirtless” – and yeah, I laugh at it; but I try to keep in mind that it’s just the gender-flipped equivalent of all the uber-fetishized superheroine “costumes” I always enjoyed as a teen, no better or worse.
Likewise, I’m tempted to look at my (equivalent to Drew’s) loathing of the series’ central love triangle the same way: is “Edward v Jacob” any ’emptier’ than, say, “MJ v Black Cat” or whatever the male-geek equivalent would be…
But yeah, no, Drew is SPOT ON, these are worthless characters in a worthless series, however you want to look at it. The real tragedy is that THIS crap gets to be “the” female-centric genre franchise, rather than something/anything more worthwhile.
You miss the point. The story, itself, is a tragedy while the characters are personified in a way to elucidate that very point. Read the books and the conclusion with “Breaking Dawn.” There is sexism and gender role stereotypes present throughout, but the series in itself is not condoning those values. Get a clue!
SPOILER WARNING:
I read them all, cover-to-cover, thank you. The ending is the furthest thing from a tragedy I can imagine: EVERYBODY gets exactly what they wanted. Bella and Edward get to be happily ever-after, and it turns out their “unnatural” union is actually beneficial because they can make an all-powerful superbaby with the convenient power to age ultra-fast so it can grow up and marry Jacob. The big-bads say “oh, our bad” and go home. Nobody important even dies. Hell, Meyer even makes sure to tell us that Bella’s dad is getting laid, too, so even HE gets a happy ending.
Just because everyone gets everything they wanted does not mean that it is not, in fact, tragic. That is the whole point. Bella is too unaware to think anything differently. She is basically abused in “Breaking Dawn” trying making love with Edward and trying to give birth to their half-blood child. This is tragic and that is how it should be taken if anything valuable is to be taken from the series. We can’t just cast out all literature and media without looking at it with a critical eye. It is not about Meyer and what other people believe is her “pathology,” but it is more about how we frame this literature and what we teach our children about these books.
It. IS NOT. Tragic. You are welcome to your own interpretation or whatever, but there is no negative outcome from anything that happens in the books or the movies. Yeah, Bella gets hurt and almost killed as a result of her vampire sex and childbirth. But guess what? Everything turns out OK, thanks to good old “vampire magic”. I mean, if there was anything bad that happened to these characters that actually affected them for more than a handful of pages and was left unresolved, then I must have missed it. If the writer really meant to give people the idea that the way Bella’s life turned out was bad, she could have left some bad aftereffects in there somewhere. But absolutely EVERYTHING turns out OK! The baby that almost kills her from the inside out? Perfect, adorable, they don’t even have to interrupt their sex lives to raise her! The Jacob dilemma? No problem, lets give him a newborn baby for a soulmate so he won’t be lonely anymore (BTW, yuk)! The Volturi? Hmmm, we don’t actually need to fight them, let’s just have Bella do her freaky superpower thing (which she only got after she gave up her life to be a vampire, another “tragic” outcome??) and they will all just go away. Honestly? I was a big fan of these books, and it was Breaking Dawn that made me lose my interest and respect for the story, EXACTLY BECAUSE it ended in such a ridiculous way. And I really don’t think the writer was being ironic, she really wanted to give these characters and all the readers a happy ending. No matter how you spin this, what’s on the page is all the writer gave us, and we can add to it whatever we like but I have to assume she wrote it the way she did for a reason. Nothing about the way she wrote it makes me think her reason was to scare girls off from making themselves into victims for some guy. She had four long books worth of time to make exactly the type of tragedy you are talking about, BUT SHE DIDN’T, and I think you must really be stretching it to try and say that’s what they are, when all the evidence on the pages would prove the exact opposite.