The ‘Robopocalypse’ is coming, and Steven Spielberg is directing

The robots are coming!
I like to pretend that I’m okay with the evolution of Steven Spielberg into a very solid, respectable, smart and heartfelt grown-up filmmaking. I can appreciate the nuance and the craft of films like “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan” and “Catch Me If You Can.” But in those quiet moments, when I’m honest with myself, I confess that I would trade every “grown-up” movie he’s ever made including my beloved “Empire Of The Sun” if it meant I got another piece of pure popcorn as perfect as “Raiders Of The Lost Ark.”
And now, damn it, I have reason to hope.
I haven’t read the Daniel H. Wilson novel Robopocalypse, but I can say with confidence that if Drew Goddard is scripting the adaptation, it’s going to rock. Goddard is one of those guys who made his bones crafting some of the best TV of the last 15 years, and in his best moments, I hear the same influences in his work that inform my own tastes. That includes a big helping heaping of early Spielberg. Goddard working with Spielberg is an exciting combination.
Reading the article at Deadline, I’m also encouraged by the description of the process on this one. The novel wasn’t even finished when Spielberg and Goddard got involved, so for a time, Spielberg would be working on storyboards while Wilson was turning in book pages and Goddard was adapting them into script form.
That enthusiasm is impressive, and it suggests this is going to be an energetic Spielberg. I’ve heard about the same sort of energy during this work on “TinTin: The Secret Of The Unicorn,” a passion project for the director that finally happened, one of those long-time dreams that many filmmakers die without realizing. In general, it sounds like Spielberg’s on fire right now, and that thrills me.
So we’ll see the book in June 2011, and then it sounds like Spielberg will step into directing this as soon as he wraps on “The War Horse.” That’s one of his “serious grown-up” movies, and I’m sure it will be very good, and I will happily eat those vegetables knowing now that Spielberg and Goddard are planning to unleash the “Robopocalyspse” in summer of 2012.
We’ll probably bring you way more updates about this film than you’re prepared to read, but I’m excited, so I apologize for nothing.
A.I. was a beautiful film, and the picture above that you are mocking is from one of the bleakest endings in cinema. Each to their own though, the ending went over the heads of most people.
The day JJ Abrams, Michael Bay, Len Wiseman, Brett Ratner or any of the other current generation of blockbuster ‘auteurs’ produces anything even remotely approaching the cinematic genius Spielberg displays in A.I. give me a call.
Rant over, I hope that Robopocalypse is Spielberg firing on all blockbuster cylinders too. I’m sure he will be.
A.I. is an incredibly bold film and remains one of the most beautiful ambitious pieces of pure science fiction ever put on screen.
Is the film perfect? Of course but the fact that Spielberg managed to get that noncommercial a big budget film made at all is an accomplishment.
RE: Robo – Spielberg directing a Goddard script…sign me up!
meant to write: “of course NOT”
I read Ballard’s “Empire of the Sun” first. Spielberg’s take on it didn’t do it for me.
‘Empire of the Sun.’ I was 13 when I saw it, and also in love with planes, and I can’t remember ever identifying with a lead character so strongly before that. In fact, when you held your ‘Apocalypse’ giveaway contest earlier in the week, that was the first title that came to mind. But the thought of holding that up against ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ was more than I could bear, so I just went over to Amazon and shelled out the $45 instead.
Steve Sailer on aviation art nostalgia:
Drew, mentioning Spielberg’s Tintin movie, any idea what’s happening to the proposed trilogy now that Peter Jackson is committed to The Hobbit?