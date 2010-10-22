The ‘Robopocalypse’ is coming, and Steven Spielberg is directing

The robots are coming!

I like to pretend that I’m okay with the evolution of Steven Spielberg into a very solid, respectable, smart and heartfelt grown-up filmmaking. I can appreciate the nuance and the craft of films like “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan” and “Catch Me If You Can.” But in those quiet moments, when I’m honest with myself, I confess that I would trade every “grown-up” movie he’s ever made including my beloved “Empire Of The Sun” if it meant I got another piece of pure popcorn as perfect as “Raiders Of The Lost Ark.”

And now, damn it, I have reason to hope.

I haven’t read the Daniel H. Wilson novel Robopocalypse, but I can say with confidence that if Drew Goddard is scripting the adaptation, it’s going to rock. Goddard is one of those guys who made his bones crafting some of the best TV of the last 15 years, and in his best moments, I hear the same influences in his work that inform my own tastes. That includes a big helping heaping of early Spielberg. Goddard working with Spielberg is an exciting combination.

Reading the article at Deadline, I’m also encouraged by the description of the process on this one. The novel wasn’t even finished when Spielberg and Goddard got involved, so for a time, Spielberg would be working on storyboards while Wilson was turning in book pages and Goddard was adapting them into script form.

That enthusiasm is impressive, and it suggests this is going to be an energetic Spielberg. I’ve heard about the same sort of energy during this work on “TinTin: The Secret Of The Unicorn,” a passion project for the director that finally happened, one of those long-time dreams that many filmmakers die without realizing. In general, it sounds like Spielberg’s on fire right now, and that thrills me.

So we’ll see the book in June 2011, and then it sounds like Spielberg will step into directing this as soon as he wraps on “The War Horse.” That’s one of his “serious grown-up” movies, and I’m sure it will be very good, and I will happily eat those vegetables knowing now that Spielberg and Goddard are planning to unleash the “Robopocalyspse” in summer of 2012.

We’ll probably bring you way more updates about this film than you’re prepared to read, but I’m excited, so I apologize for nothing.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Motion Captured Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Drew McWeeny and Motion Captured on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/584/mc_alert_newjs.js