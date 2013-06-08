This week in Superhero Movies: Quicksilver, ‘Avengers 2,’ ‘Man of Steel’

The long-awaited Superman reboot “Man of Steel” is almost here, but Marvel’s “The Avengers 2” is stealing the spotlight this week with some interesting casting news that may have repercussions on the rival studio’s upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” All this, plus news on such fantastical forthcoming film adaptations as “Fables,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and, um, Archie.

“The Avengers 2”

20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios are having a tug-of-war over the relatively minor mutant character of Quicksilver. The latest buzz finds “Kick-Ass” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the running to play the super powered sibling of Scarlett Witch, although he can’t be referred to as a mutant® or as the son of Magneto® in the Disney-produced sequel. Here’s what HitFix thinks about this brouhaha.

Meanwhile, “Avengers 2” director Joss Whedon has got Robert Downey Jr.’s back, saying that he has “no intention” of making the sequel without the “Iron Man” star. Who says there’s no loyalty in Hollywood?

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Fox and director Bryan Singer are insisting that Quicksilver show up in a cameo appearance in “Future Past” (as the mutant son of Magneto, natch), but haven’t mentioned a desire to feature Scarlett Witch. Will either studio back down? Or will we soon have two Quicksilvers on the screen?

Singer has also been tweeting on set photos left and right (how does he have time to actually direct?), and we have a handy rundown of them here.

“Man of Steel”

Two lovely ladies sat down with HitFix to discuss their roles in the Superman movie. Amy Adams talks about creating a stronger Lois Lane, while Antjae Traue talks about playing the Kryptonian Faora-Ul.

Plus, for those of you looking to get your Superman fix early, HitFix recommends where to start in preparing for the film.

“Thor: The Dark World”

New photos reveal Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his chief rival: Malekith the Accursed (Christopher Eccleston).

“Fables”

The DC Comics fairy tale may finally make it to the big screen with a new director and writer, but are there already too many similar ideas flooding the marketplace?

“Afterlife With Archie”

Not even Riverdale is immune to the continuing zombie threat “The Walking Dead,” “Warm Bodies,” “World War Z,” etc…), and we could soon be seeing an undead Betty and Vernoica stumbling their way to the big screen. We’re betting that even as zombies, Betty is hotter. Let the debate begin.